Patriots announce update on new alternate ‘Rivalry’ uniforms

Alex Barth
Nov 3, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots logos on a banner at Deutsche Bank Park (Waldstadion). The stadium is site of the 2023 NFL Frankfurt Games between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 5) and the Patriots and Colts (Nov. 12). Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As a part of the NFL's 'Rivalry' uniform program, the New England Patriots will be getting new alternate uniforms this year. Not much as been said about the program since it was announced during the draft in late April, but the Patriots gave an update on social media on Friday.

The team made a couple of social media posts on Friday morning teasing the announcement. That included the uniform reveal date which is set for August 28.

In another post the team shared that the uniforms will debut against the New York Jets in Week 11. That game will be at Gillette Stadium on Thursday Night Football. (The Jets are also getting Rivalry uniforms, but announced theirs won't debut until a few weeks later).

The two posts might have also teased what to expect from the uniform. In the first video, a current Patriots uniform is shown blowing in wind and rain/snow. The second video includes text that says "'classic narrative," "Boston vs. New York," and "new threads." The social media post itself is captioned "Batten down the hatches…a Nor’easter hits the 𝙉𝙁𝙇 𝙉𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙍𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 game on November 13 vs. the New York Jets."

In recent years Nike has done city/region-centric uniforms with both MLB teams and NBA teams in the form of the 'City Connect' and 'City Edition' uniforms. If something similar is played for the 'Rivalry' uniforms, a nautical and/or winter theme would make sense.

This is the second uniform-related news of the week for the Patriots. They also announced the two games they'll be wearing their red 'Pat Patriot' throwback uniforms in 2025.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
