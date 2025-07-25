LISTEN LIVE

Keion White comments on Patriots defense should have fans smelling blood

Patriots fans have reason to be excited about the defense — and so does pass-rusher Keion White.

Matt Dolloff

The New England Patriots' ceiling may come down to how their offense performs, but the floor will be determined by the defense.

And the operative word for this defense, at the moment? Violence.

The Patriots promise to play a more aggressive style up front under Mike Vrabel and new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, emphasizing a one-gapping attack over the two-gapping, "read-and-react" style played under Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo. And defensive end Keion White stands to be one of the main beneficiaries of that change in style.

Often caught out of position when playing too aggressively in the Belichick/Mayo system, White won't have to worry about that as much under Vrabel/Williams. This unit is poised to really get after quarterbacks and penetrate the backfield, the goal being negative plays, turnovers, and bad decisions. White sounds like a shark smelling chum in the water, based on his post-practice comments on Friday in Foxborough.

"Leading with violence is always my type of style," White said. "So, whenever I can do that and not read as much, that's definitely beneficial for me."

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to defensive end Keion White (99) and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) after minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn ImagesEric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to defensive end Keion White (99) and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) after minicamp.

White is setting lofty, if entirely impossible, expectations for the defense. It's not as if they're never going to allow more than one yard on a play. But shoot for the moon and you'll land among the stars, as a wise man once said.

"From a defensive standpoint, I don't want the offense to get one yard," White said. "Anything more than that is a loss, and that's what dominant defenses look like, and that should be the expectation. Yeah, are they gonna get yards some plays? But I feel like the standard should be negative yards every play."

The Pats defensive front-seven has outperformed the offensive line to this point in their offseason workouts. It's hard to gauge where either unit is really at until the pads officially go on for next Monday's practice (July 28). But White is a player to watch as an aggressive (read: violent) player with a chance to truly break out in Vrabel's system.

Fans should temper expectations compared to how White was talking, but there's reason to be excited -- and to be out for blood.

