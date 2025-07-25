Ja’Lynn Polk should take Vrabel’s comments as a message to keep pace

FOXBOROUGH -- Ja'Lynn Polk hasn't been practicing with the Patriots, but that doesn't mean he can't get anything done.

The second-year wide receiver is presumably in good-enough condition to attend meetings and study Josh McDaniels' offense as much as he can. But he's been absent from practice on the field three days into Patriots training camp -- even on Friday, when they didn't even wear helmets, let alone pads.

But despite Polk's inability to participate in the Patriots' on-field installations, he can still keep up by working on it in the film room and meeting rooms. That's the message that head coach Mike Vrabel sent to Polk, whether intentional or not, and whether Polk needed to hear it or not. Injuries are no reason to fall behind from the rest of the team.

"There's a lot of ways around being out here at practice," Vrabel said before Friday's practice. "I think that everybody, whether that's a first-year, second-year, ten-year, we think that practice is important, but obviously there's circumstances around being out here and not being out here and how you can stay up with the installation. At the beginning part of camp, there is installation. It's a repeat from the spring. So, hopefully, any player that's not out here can stay engaged, continue to learn and get the information that they need, and then be ready when they get back.

"I think that's the important thing, and that's what – just focusing on doing everything that you can to get back as quickly as possible, but also when you do get back, there's not a big drop-off of information lost when you get back."

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) makes a catch during 2025 minicamp.

ESPN's Mike Reiss first reported that Polk's absence, which came as a surprise due to being absent from official injury lists, was due to "minor muscle tightness" suffered after passing his initial physical. According to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, Polk is dealing with a soft tissue injury.

Polk better keep up with the offensive installations to the best of his ability, especially considering the potential complexity of McDaniels' system. And even if he's able to get back on the field, he's falling behind in terms of getting his timing down and working on running precise routes.