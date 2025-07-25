LISTEN LIVE

Ja’Lynn Polk should take Vrabel’s comments as a message to keep pace

Mike Vrabel explained how Polk and other injured Patriots can keep up with camp, despite being out of practice.

Matt Dolloff
New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) walks to the practice fields for 2025 minicamp.

New England Patriots wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk (1) walks to the practice fields for 2025 minicamp.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

FOXBOROUGH -- Ja'Lynn Polk hasn't been practicing with the Patriots, but that doesn't mean he can't get anything done.

The second-year wide receiver is presumably in good-enough condition to attend meetings and study Josh McDaniels' offense as much as he can. But he's been absent from practice on the field three days into Patriots training camp -- even on Friday, when they didn't even wear helmets, let alone pads.

But despite Polk's inability to participate in the Patriots' on-field installations, he can still keep up by working on it in the film room and meeting rooms. That's the message that head coach Mike Vrabel sent to Polk, whether intentional or not, and whether Polk needed to hear it or not. Injuries are no reason to fall behind from the rest of the team.

"There's a lot of ways around being out here at practice," Vrabel said before Friday's practice. "I think that everybody, whether that's a first-year, second-year, ten-year, we think that practice is important, but obviously there's circumstances around being out here and not being out here and how you can stay up with the installation. At the beginning part of camp, there is installation. It's a repeat from the spring. So, hopefully, any player that's not out here can stay engaged, continue to learn and get the information that they need, and then be ready when they get back.

"I think that's the important thing, and that's what – just focusing on doing everything that you can to get back as quickly as possible, but also when you do get back, there's not a big drop-off of information lost when you get back."

New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) makes a catch during 2025 minicamp.Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) makes a catch during 2025 minicamp.

ESPN's Mike Reiss first reported that Polk's absence, which came as a surprise due to being absent from official injury lists, was due to "minor muscle tightness" suffered after passing his initial physical. According to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, Polk is dealing with a soft tissue injury.

Polk better keep up with the offensive installations to the best of his ability, especially considering the potential complexity of McDaniels' system. And even if he's able to get back on the field, he's falling behind in terms of getting his timing down and working on running precise routes.

That's bad news for the sophomore wideout, who's already coming off a disastrous rookie season and could arrive at practice on the outside looking in at a crowded receiver room.

NEXT: Christian Barmore Addresses Peculiar Practice For Patriots

ja'lynn polkMike VrabelNew England Patriots
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Oct 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots will ‘have conversation’ about signing recently-released Christian WilkinsAlex Barth
Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel signals to player at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots training camp notebook: Slowing things down on Day 3Alex Barth
Nov 3, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots logos on a banner at Deutsche Bank Park (Waldstadion). The stadium is site of the 2023 NFL Frankfurt Games between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 5) and the Patriots and Colts (Nov. 12). Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFLPatriots announce update on new alternate ‘Rivalry’ uniformsAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect