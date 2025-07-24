WATCH: Pop Douglas makes highlight-reel catch during Patriots training camp

Demario "Pop" Douglas is on the verge of entering his third NFL season, and the former sixth-round draft pick out of Liberty has steadily made improvements to his craft throughout the first two years of his career.

As a rookie in 2023, Douglas racked up 561 receiving yards on 49 receptions. The shifty receiver saw those numbers rise last year to a stat line of 621 yards to go along with 66 catches. Douglas is hoping for a similar trajectory this season.

Currently in line to be the Patriots' starting slot receiver, Douglas has been getting a lot of run at the team's training camp practices, and it's safe to say that the 5-foot-8 pass-catcher has been making the most of his reps.

In the team's second practice, Douglas was lined up against second year cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr., with backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs leading the offense. Dobbs threw a ball in Douglas' vicinity, which resulted in the third-year receiver making a leaping acrobatic catch over the contesting cornerback.