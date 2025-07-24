Patriots Week 1 opponent makes surprise roster move

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Christian Wilkins #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders waits during a 22-10 loss to the Las Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Blockbuster signings and blockbuster trades happen in the NFL, but Thursday evening saw the rare 'blockbuster release.' Just a few days into training camp, the Las Vegas Raiders announced the release of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

This move comes just one year after the Raiders signed Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million dollar deal - one of the biggest deals for any player last spring. Wilkins, 29, recorded 17 tackles and two sacks in five games last year, before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter the Raiders were unhappy with how Wilkins has treated his rehab. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later reported that the team wanted Wilkins to have surgery, and he "declined several medical opinions" opting to try to rehab through the injury. Wilkins opened training camp on PUP.

Schefter added that due to the disagreement over his rehab the Raiders are voiding the remaining $35.2 million of his guaranteed money. In turn, Wilkins filed a grievance with the NFLPA.

The team released a statement shortly after cutting Wilkins. "We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins," the statement reads. "This franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season.”

Wilkins was signed under general manager Tom Telesco and and head coach Antonio Pierce in 2024. The Raiders replaced both this offseason hiring general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll.

The Patriots now won't have Wilkins on their Week 1 schedule. They did see the Springfield, Mass. native a significant amount during his first five NFL seasons when he was with the Miami Dolphins. That includes a nine-sack year in 2023, his last fully healthy season.