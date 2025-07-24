9 Players that stood out on day 2 of Patriots training camp

FOXBOROUGH -- Another day, another layer at New England Patriots training camp.

After a lighter practice short on team drills to start things off on Wednesday, the Pats slightly ramped up their 11-on-11 periods on Thursday, and mixed in field goal drills on special teams. Drake Maye and the offense focused on making quicker passes and defeating blitzes, as the defense mixed up its looks up front -- with one notable name absent from those plays.

It certainly wasn't perfect for the offense, which had at least one egregious miscue in 11-on-11. And after a more impressive start to camp on Wednesday, the wide receivers geared down a bit as the Pats worked on short-area plays.

We're two days in, and the Patriots still haven't worked on the red zone or two-minute offense. But there were still some details to pull from Thursday's practice, and some players worth noting as standouts on the field -- for both good and bad reasons.

Here are nine players that stood out at practice on day 2 of Patriots training camp...

QB Drake Maye

After Maye held the ball too long and allowed pressure to get home on too many plays during day 1 of practice on Wednesday, he was much more decisive and efficient with the ball on day 2. It appeared that it was part of the plan to make quick passes, anyway, as running back Rhamondre Stevenson said after practice that the focus was first-down passes.

But it's still notable to see Maye work quicker and beat blitzes, and for the coaches to emphasize it. They're likely going to have to coach around pressure, with an iffy offensive line going up against a fast, aggressive Patriots defense.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during 2025 training camp.

We already know Maye is capable of making explosive plays, but setting up manageable series with easy money on early downs will make life a lot easier for him and the offense. It was good to see the staff drill those drive-starters into his head, and for Maye to take those plays without issues.

WR Pop Douglas

Douglas remains in the lead to start at slot receiver for the Patriots, and rank as at least a top-three option on the wide receiver depth chart. But his best play of the day, and really the best play of the day, came working against the backups. Douglas leaped and came down with a slightly high ball from QB Joshua Dobbs, beating second-year cornerback Marcellas Dial.

Knowing Josh McDaniels, the slot receiver is going to be a critical piece and possibly the engine of the Patriots offense. Douglas looks firmly like the guy in that role so far.

WR Kyle Williams

After a solid first day of camp, we're docking Williams for one play he'd like to have back. A pass attempt from Dobbs went right through his hands during 11-on-11. Consistency is a given, but Williams needs to prove he can consistently catch the ball, which was one of the questions for him entering the draft.

DT Christian Barmore

Barmore stood out because he did not participate in team drills. He worked off to the side with assistants, getting in and out of his stance as part of his individual session. He later walked back to the sideline and observed 11-on-11.

The fifth-year defensive tackle did not suffer any injury setbacks, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. He told reporters after practice that it was part of the coaches' plan to keep him out of team drills, and to ask the coaches why he didn't participate in 11-on-11.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Christian Barmore

The noticeably leaner Barmore also said he's gotten his weight down to the 300-305 range, after checking in around 320-325 two seasons ago. We'll have to wait another day to see how he looks working with the full unit.

C Jared Wilson

Wilson has stood out for the first couple of practices for his mere usage, as he's been getting snaps with Maye and the starters at center. He's also getting looks at left guard. But unfortunately, Wilson stood out the most on Thursday for a botched snap with Maye. The two got some extra work in together after practice.

It was a small sign that Wilson needs more reps before confidence can build for him as the potential starting center. But Garrett Bradbury hasn't exactly pulled away from him. This remains one of the top competitions to monitor.

LB K'Lavon Chaisson

Chaisson has given rookie left tackle Will Campbell a little trouble when lined up against him. His speed off the edge is for real, and he zipped by Campbell on at least one play during 11-on-11. Campbell is going to need to get his hands up faster against NFL-caliber edge rushers, and Chaisson is giving him a good challenge on that front. The former Raider looks like a good fit as a sub-rusher for Mike Vrabel's defense.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) runs through a drill during 2025 minicamp.

DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

With Barmore absent from team drills, Pharms was the next man up. That's a promising sign for him, amid new faces on the Patriots defensive line. Pharms still has a chance to impact the line as a rotational interior rusher, but won't have nearly as much of a chance when Barmore is out there.

CB Alex Austin

Much like Pharms was next man in for Barmore, Austin looked like the next man in for the absent Carlton Davis at cornerback. As long as Davis is back and healthy in short order, the No. 3 outside corner spot feels like a real competition after him and Christian Gonzalez. Austin looks like he's in the lead there.

S Craig Woodson