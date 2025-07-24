Patriots training camp opens and everyone has a take

It's like a holiday for some when Patriots training camp opens each July. Now that the holiday is here, do we have anything worth celebrating?

We certainly do, according to the Sports Hub's Alex Barth. Alex was on hand for day one of practices and filed this report. Long story short, the Pats are picking up right where they left off earlier this spring, under the steady hand and guidance of Mike Vrabel.

There's plenty worthy of praise with QB Drake Maye as well. Our own Matt Dolloff took the ol' "the good, the bad, and the ugly" angle for his first look at Maye. Sure, there was one bad chuck. But the young star seems to be getting more comfortable overall.

Patriots Training Camp Opens

On the show this morning, we welcomed a pair of regulars to share their perspectives on camp's early returns. Mike Dussault of Patriots.com expounded upon his take that the Pats defense is embracing a new identity. Watch above and read more here.