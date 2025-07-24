Patriots training camp notebook: An efficient Day 2

Quarterback Drake Maye throws during practice on the opening day of New England Patriots training camp on July 23, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots returning to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium on Thursday for their second day of training camp. It was another unpadded practice, slightly longer than yesterday's session as the team continues to build up for the summer.

This practice did feature more 11-on-11 reps than Wednesday's. According to Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald, the focus of the day in those team drills was on first down reps. In Josh McDaniels' offense, that often means staying ahead of the sticks.

For most of the day, the top offense did just that with a very efficient performance. We'll start there with today's notebook...

Drake Maye's efficient day

When Drake Maye was under center on Thursday, the ball really didn't hit the ground. He completed 14 of his 15 total passes, and once again looked in command of the offense.

Part of that was Maye was willing to 'take a profit' when needed. He often found short or checkdown options quickly, keeping the ball moving. In the context of a first down offense that makes sense, with the plan being to keep second and third downs managable.

The deep ball is obviously a part of Maye's game, and something that really hasn't been on display through the first two days of camp. His chemistry with his receivers on those deep passes will be something to watch as the summer goes on, but one thing Maye needs to improve on this year is being decisive without being impatient as a passer. That was on display on Thursday.

Backup quarterbacks check-in

While Drake Maye kept things simple on Thursday, third-string quarterback Ben Wooldridge let the ball rip in limited reps. In his first 11-on-11 period he started with a deep throw to Jeremiah Webb, who got open downfield but turned the wrong shoulder and the ball fell incomplete. On the next play Wooldridge showed an ability to change his arm angle, dropping his slot to hit running back Lan Larison over the middle in traffic. He had a few more completions in the intermediate part of the field, completing four of his five pass attempts on the day.

Backup Joshua Dobbs completed nine of his 12 passes. He also took a couple of shots deep that fell incomplete. His highlight was finding Efton Chism over the middle on a deep curl in traffic. It wasn't perfect, but a better day for Dobbs after he struggled on Wednesday.

Defensive line PBU

Drake Maye's one incompletion on the day was actually the result of a play on the defensive line. On that rep, Kendrick Bourne got open on an in-route, with Maye looking to hit him over the middle. However defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms had started working his way into the backfield, and was able to jump up and break up the pass.

That was the highlight of what was a busy day for Pharms. The Patriots spent most of the day with what looked like a 'base' defense on the field. Getting extended run alongside Pharms was nose tackle Khyiris Tonga. Tonga is primarly a run-stopping player so they'll be more to evaluate with him when the pads come on next week, but it was notable he was out there as much as he was.

Part of the reason those two may have gotten extended run was that another defensive tackle was limited in Christian Barmore. According to Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald his status was not related to any sort of setback from his blood clot issue last year, and just part of the team's plan for him in camp. Barmore was mostly running conditioning drills during team periods.

Jared Wilson battling for multiple spots?

During Wednesday's practice rookie Jared Wilson appeared to be in the mix for the starting center job, rotating with veteran Garrett Bradbury in that spot snapping to Drake Maye. Meanwhile at left guard - where there was projected to be more competition - Cole Strange handled the reps himself.

That changed a bit on Thursday. Wilson still saw time at center, but also rotated in at left guard for Strange, while Bradbury stayed next to him at center.

Back in the spring after the draft, VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters that while he expects Wilson's long-term position in the NFL to be center he could see him playing left guard as well. That could open the door to Wilson having two paths to starting, at center or left guard. That would essentially create a battle between Bradbury and Strange, to see who between the two of them can show they shouldn't be taken out of the lineup.

Of course for that to happen, Wilson has to prove he's a starting caliber as well. Most of that evaluation - as is the case for all offensive linemen - will happen in padded practices, but it is worth noting he had a botched under center snap with Maye on Thursday.

Depth cornerbacks getting chances

There was also some personnel shifting on defense. After participating on Wednesday, Carlton Davis was not on the field on Thursday. That meant more chances for some of the Patriots depth boundary cornerbacks, with Alex Austin and Marcellas Dial getting most of the work. Isaiah Bolden mixed in a bit as well. Austin made the most of his chances, that included a deep PBU on Javon Baker on a throw from Joshua Dobbs.

Wide receiver notables

Speaking of Javon Baker, he got open deep a couple of times on Thursday working with the second team. However he was unable to haul in either throw - one was bobbled and then broken up on the Alex Austin play, and the other was overthrown by a good margin.

The catch of the day went to Pop Douglas. Running a fade he had to twist and leap up to get a ball from Joshua Dobbs over Marcellas Dial, plucked it away from the defender, and held on as he hit the ground.

It was also another busy day for Stefon Diggs. He caught three passes from Drake Maye, tied with Rhamondre Stevenson for the most on the team.

Meanwhile, it was a quieter day for rookie Kyle Williams. That included a drop on a quick hitch route.

Special teams work

There were two 11-on-11 special teams periods on Thursday after none on Wednesday. That included one field goal period and one punt period.

On the field goals, the kickers alternated four kicks each, moving back on each one. They started in the 30-yard range and ended just over 50 (it was tough to get an exact yardage from our vantage point with them kicking on the far end of the field). Rookie Andy Borregales went 3-of-4, missing one of his longer kicks wide left. John Parker Romo hit all four of his kicks.

As for the punt period, Bryce Baringer was hitting the ball well on a windy day. He had hangtimes of 4.85, 5.26, and 5.16 seconds.

Attendance

Three players not on PUP/IR did not participate in practice on Thursday. That group included wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (whose absense was later reported to be due to 'minor muscle tightness'), defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie, and cornerback Carlton Davis.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins, tight end Austin Hooper, and tackle Vederian Lowe remain on PUP. Safety Josh Minkins is still on NFI.

