One player may be competing for two spots on the Patriots’ offensive line

Heading into New England Patriots training camp, left guard was projected to be the most open position on the offensive line, with center seeing some potential for a position battle too. Through two days of training camp, it looks like third-round pick Jared Wilson could be in the mix at both spots.

The left guard spot featured a rotation in the spring. Multiple players cycled through with one of the players getting the most reps - veteran free agent signing Wes Schweitzer - retiring after minicamp.

Center seemed a bit more settled, as the Patriots signed veteran Garrett Bradbury to replace David Andrews. Bradbury, 29, has 88 career NFL starts under his belt but was released by the Minnesota Vikings this spring after a down year in 2024.

During spring practices Wilson did not participate in team drills as he rehabbed an undisclosed injury, so it was impossible to. Now back to being a full participant in training camp though, Wilson is repping at both positions in front of Drake Maye.

It started with the first practice on Wednesday. Wilson was not on the field with the initial group during 11-on-11s, but during both periods eventually swapped with Bradbury at center. Cole Strange was at left guard throughout the day. Then on Thursday Wilson first rotated in for Bradbury, then moved over to left guard next to Bradbury, replacing Strange.

WATCH: Zo & Barth react to Day 2 of Patriots training camp

Wilson playing both spots shouldn't come as a total surprise. Back in April after the draft, EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf discussed Wilson's versatility.

"Jared Wilson, just a young, athletic offensive lineman, has center-guard flex," Wolf explained. In 2024 - Wilson's lone season at Georgia as a full-time starter - he played exclusively center. The three years prior he filled in at both center and guard, logging 111 snaps snapping the ball and 93 between the two guard spots (83 at right guard, 10 at left).

Asked back in the spring about Wilson potentially starting at left guard for the Patriots, Wolf didn't rule it out.

"Yeah, I could see that being a possibility," he said. "I think center's ultimately going to be his best position, but we'll get him in here, see what he can handle mentally, and see what he can do."

What's a little more surprising is just how involved Wilson is with the top unit right away. Offensive line coaches often talk about getting the 'best five' players in the lineup - even if it means moving around positions - and building from there. If the Patriots believe Wilson is one of their 'best five' or simply that the line is the best with him on the field, that could turn the competition into Bradbury versus Strange, with each trying to be the one not replaced by the rookie assuming they feel he can contribute equally at both spots.

Of course for that to happen, Wilson has to prove he's that caliber of player. That time will really come when padded practices begin - head coach Mike Vrabel said as much in the spring noting "I don't know if we get a full evaluation without shoulder pads on as an offensive lineman." However, Wilson did have a bad snap on Thursday.