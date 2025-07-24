Morgan Moses discusses right tackle rotation in Patriots training camp

Through the first two days of New England Patriots training camp there's been some shuffling of the top offensive line - which was to be expected. Rookie Jared Wilson has rotated in at center and left guard with Garrett Bradbury and Cole Strange respectively.

However there's one other rotation that was a bit more of a surprise. During some 11-on-11 drills right tackle Morgan Moses has come off the field. For those snaps he's been replaced by last year's starter, Demontrey Jacobs.

That rotation led to some questions. Moses is an 11-year veteran with 158 NFL starts under his belt, and was given a three-year, $24 million contract by the Patriots this offseason. It's hard to believe that kind of player would get any sort of benching this soon into camp, especially after Mike Vrabel said this spring that the evaluation period for the offensive linemen doesn't really begin until the padded practices start.

"I don't know if we get a full evaluation without shoulder pads on as an offensive lineman," head coach Mike Vrabel said back in the spring when asked about offensive line competitions.

WATCH: Zo & Barth break down Day 2 of Patriots training camp

The other possibility with Moses is that the Patriots are managing his workload. While he's been very durable during his career - he missed three games each of the last two years and hadn't missed a game before that since his rookie season - he's 34 years old and coming off of offseason knee surgery. He was limited during OTAs and minicamp.

Asked about the rotation on Thursday Moses said he hasn't been given a reason, but it going with the flow...

"I don't know what it is, but I don't ask any questions, man. I just do what I'm told," Moses explained. "And those guys need reps too. Cuz obviously, in the trenches, things happen. I think last year they had a lot of injuries on the offensive line. And so it's good to get everybody those reps and things like that. But we're moving forward and we're getting what we need. We're correcting the things in the meeting rooms and everything is going well."

"Speaker 1: I just come in and try to put my best foot forward every day," Moses added when talking about his training camp workload. "The good thing about where I'm at right now is that I still feel like I can continue to learn. It's a way different offense than I've been in in my previous years. And so that's what keeps me going is just being able to come in, and knowing that I can get better every day, and the opportunity is there."