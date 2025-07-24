MLB insider throws cold water on Red Sox deadline plans

Just when we were all ready to fire up the Red Sox hotstove with the trade deadline around the corner, here comes baseball's top insider to dump a gigantic bucket of freezing cold water on the stove before it's even fully lit.

"At this moment, the Red Sox are not inclined to engage in any large-scale deadline moves," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported in his latest article, previewing the deadline plans for every team in baseball. "Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has said the team wants to add after trading Devers, and while it would surprise no one if it did, Boston is an organization that deeply values operating efficiently, and a market like this is the epitome of inefficient."

Not exactly the kind of quote that ignites baseball fever, I must confess.

Boston's reluctance to dive headfirst into the open market for some deadline help shouldn't be all that surprising when considering how the team — under both Chaim Bloom and now Craig Breslow — has operated in recent years, often citing the bright future of the club. To an annoying degree, to be honest.

At the same time, it also probably doesn't help that the Red Sox, who went into the break as the hottest team in baseball, have struggled against upper-echelon competition since returning to play, dropping two of three to the Cubs before doing the same against Philadelphia. In both series, the Red Sox were able to grind out some valuable character wins, including an extra innings thriller over the Phils on Wednesday night. But it also highlighted the fact that sustainability might not be the name of their game this season.

The Red Sox enter the deadline with more than a few needs, of course. There's a legitimate case to be made that Boston needs an upgrade over Connor Wong at catcher, and that the club needs a first baseman. There's also never enough bullpen help for a club, especially with the way the Red Sox have had to deploy guys in high leverage spot after high leverage spot. But cooling the expectations on what Breslow and the Sox could do at the deadline likely centers around their interest and potential pursuit of the Twins' Joe Ryan.

Now whether or not the Twins are actually dangling Ryan (10-4, 2.63 ERA this season) out there this deadline depends on which insider you believe. But it's also been clear that getting Ryan out of Minny will take something similar to the package the Red Sox sent to Chicago for Garrett Crochet this past offseason.

Given the way Crochet has performed in Boston thus far, I don't believe there's a single person who'd begrudge the Red Sox for trying to make another version of that trade, especially with Ryan (an All Star in Atlanta earlier this month) under team control for another two years after this current season.

But it feels like the Red Sox will instead try to nibble around the edges in a thin market. Perhaps they'll even commit themselves to some sort of buy-sell hybrid, especially if the thin market leads to an inflated return on Jarren Duran, who has drawn interest from San Diego for what feels like three years straight now and with outfield looking like Boston's deepest spot organizationally.