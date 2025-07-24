LISTEN LIVE

Ja’Lynn Polk’s mystery absence from Patriots training camp explained

FOXBOROUGH — Ja’Lynn Polk was absent from both of the first two Patriots training camp practices, and now we know why. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported after the start of Thursday’s…

Matt Dolloff
New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) makes a catch during 2025 minicamp.

New England Patriots wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk (1) makes a catch during 2025 minicamp.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

FOXBOROUGH -- Ja'Lynn Polk was absent from both of the first two Patriots training camp practices, and now we know why.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported after the start of Thursday's practice in Foxborough that Polk "passed his initial physical, then later had what is considered minor muscle tightness." That would explain why Polk missed the first two practices despite not being placed on any official injury lists before the start of camp.

Reiss added that the Patriots are "playing it cautious early" with Polk, a second-round pick out of the 2024 draft.

Polk himself might want to get back on the field as soon as he can, for his own sake. He had an uphill battle to begin with, despite his second-round sophomore status. Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario "Pop" Douglas, rookie Kyle Williams, and Kendrick Bourne all appear to be ahead of him on the depth chart -- at a minimum.

New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) works with a training aid during 2025 minicamp.

New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) works with a training aid during 2025 minicamp.

Either way, Polk is missing valuable time to prepare for the season and build any possible chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye. The longer he's out, the more it's going to feel like he's on the outside looking in at the Patriots roster.

More Patriots training camp coverage is coming your way Thursday through Saturday right here at 985TheSportsHub.com.

NEXT: 7 Players that stood out on day 1 of Patriots training camp practice

Matt DolloffWriter
