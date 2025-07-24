Georges Niang has hilarious take on being Celtics’ replacement for Porzingis

Georges Niang may have grown up close to Boston, but that doesn't mean he will automatically endear himself to Celtics fans.

Granted, the C's faithful tend to be a little more forgiving than, say, crusty Bruins or Red Sox fans. But they're not exactly going to roll out the red carpet for Niang's arrival, especially considering he was brought in as part of a salary-dump trade that sent Kristaps Porziņģis to the Atlanta Hawks.

Niang, who was born in Lawrence, Mass. and raised in nearby Methuen, has a general understanding of Boston's intensity as a sports market. So, he knows that his ties to the city aren't going to just carry him. He admitted as much when he made a funny analogy as part of an appearance on "The OGs Show" with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller.

"You know how tough Boston fans are. They don't give a shit if I'm from Boston," Niang said. "They're like, 'You just took our unicorn and replaced it with a minivan!'"

"I'm like public enemy No. 1. They're like what the - what is this?! This ain't shiny, this got scratches on it!"

In case you're wondering, Niang is known as "The Minivan," going back to his time with the Utah Jazz. It sounded like an odd comparison on the surface, but the Celtics will have to get used to hearing about minivans as long as Niang is donning the green.

Niang shouldn't be so hard on himself. He did average double-digit points in 28 games for the Hawks last season (12.1 per game on 44.1% shooting). While he's more of a stretch-four than a big man, and won't provide the rim protection that Porzingis brought to the table, Niang can certainly shoot the three (career 39.9% from downtown).

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Robert Williams III #44 of the Boston Celtics defends Georges Niang #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game.

The 32-year-old has perhaps the best opportunity of his career with the Celtics. The depth charts are thin, pretty much everywhere. Niang could find himself in the starting lineup some nights, and Joe Mazzulla's 3-point-heavy system should put him in position to play to his strengths.