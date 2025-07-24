LISTEN LIVE

Georges Niang has hilarious take on being Celtics’ replacement for Porzingis

Niang may be from around here, but that doesn’t mean he won’t need to win Celtics fans over.

Matt Dolloff

Georges Niang #20 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a three-point basket during a game.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georges Niang may have grown up close to Boston, but that doesn't mean he will automatically endear himself to Celtics fans.

Granted, the C's faithful tend to be a little more forgiving than, say, crusty Bruins or Red Sox fans. But they're not exactly going to roll out the red carpet for Niang's arrival, especially considering he was brought in as part of a salary-dump trade that sent Kristaps Porziņģis to the Atlanta Hawks.

Niang, who was born in Lawrence, Mass. and raised in nearby Methuen, has a general understanding of Boston's intensity as a sports market. So, he knows that his ties to the city aren't going to just carry him. He admitted as much when he made a funny analogy as part of an appearance on "The OGs Show" with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller.

"You know how tough Boston fans are. They don't give a shit if I'm from Boston," Niang said. "They're like, 'You just took our unicorn and replaced it with a minivan!'"

"I'm like public enemy No. 1. They're like what the - what is this?! This ain't shiny, this got scratches on it!"

In case you're wondering, Niang is known as "The Minivan," going back to his time with the Utah Jazz. It sounded like an odd comparison on the surface, but the Celtics will have to get used to hearing about minivans as long as Niang is donning the green.

Niang shouldn't be so hard on himself. He did average double-digit points in 28 games for the Hawks last season (12.1 per game on 44.1% shooting). While he's more of a stretch-four than a big man, and won't provide the rim protection that Porzingis brought to the table, Niang can certainly shoot the three (career 39.9% from downtown).

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 01: Robert Williams III #44 of the Boston Celtics defends Georges Niang #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter in game one of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 01, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Robert Williams III #44 of the Boston Celtics defends Georges Niang #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game.

The 32-year-old has perhaps the best opportunity of his career with the Celtics. The depth charts are thin, pretty much everywhere. Niang could find himself in the starting lineup some nights, and Joe Mazzulla's 3-point-heavy system should put him in position to play to his strengths.

Then, maybe Celtics fans will give a shit that he's from around here.

NEXT: Josh Minott Has Perfectly Profane Description Of Celtics’ Playing Style

Boston Celticsgeorges niangkristaps porzingis
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White
NBARaptors, others reportedly offered massive hauls for Celtics’ Derrick WhiteTy Anderson
Mar 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives the ball against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBAReport: Damian Lillard ‘really considered’ Celtics before Portland returnTy Anderson
Hayden Gray #3 of the UC San Diego Tritons drives on L.J. Cason #2 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
NBACeltics add NCAA steals leader to Maine rosterMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect