How a 3-day workout built trust between Drake Maye and his weapons

At the beginning of the offseason, the New England Patriots set their sights on improving the team's leadership and culture. The first step in that process was hiring Mike Vrabel to be the next head coach of the franchise. Vrabel was tasked with spearheading this objective, but his partner-in-crime with this undertaking has been second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

Drake Maye's role is not just limited to throwing a football to any of the team's skill-position players, but the role of a franchise quarterback also means bringing the team together. And that's exactly what the second year signal-caller did following the Patriots' mandatory minicamp.

Maye organized a throwing session with many of the team's pass catchers down in North Carolina, where members of the offense worked on plays in the red zone as well as going through the concepts of the Patriots offense. When asked about it following the team's first training camp practice on Wednesday, Maye said, "You miss those guys for a month, and you just want to get back, get a refresher for them, whether it's route-wise, play-wise. I think the most important thing is just bonding together."

The retreat to North Carolina didn't just impact Maye, but also further developed the trust between the team's quarterback and new receiver Stefon Diggs. While discussing the throwing sessions, Diggs said, "You want to get in as much as you can with the quarterback as a receiver. They say timing and all that, but it's more so just about trust. You want to be around a guy that you can trust."

The trust built between a quarterback and a pass catcher can directly correlate to on the field success. If you ask DeMario "Pop" Douglas, the bond between those two rooms is better than ever.

"We all went to North Carolina, and I feel like we built that bond together that we needed," Douglas said. "I feel like we’re closer than ever with our room and the quarterback room.”

Eric Canha-Imagn Images New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) make a catch during training camp.