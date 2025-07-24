Christian Barmore addresses peculiar practice for Patriots

Christian Barmore is OK, but it appears the Patriots are being careful with him.

The fifth-year defensive tackle did not suffer any injury setbacks on Thursday's second day of Patriots training camp in Foxborough, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. It was worth asking, though, because Barmore notably did not participate in 11-on-11 drills. He worked to the side on his own with assistants during those periods, and at times stood on the sideline and observed.

Barmore, who was noticeably leaner as he took the podium after practice, told reporters he's in the 300-305 pound range, down from around 320-325 two seasons ago. He deferred to asking the coaching staff about his absence from team drills, but had said earlier in his presser that he was going along with a specific plan.

"I'm following all the plans of the coaches, the coaches have the best for me, so I'm going to do everything the coaches want me to do," Barmore said. "I'm good just doing real good work and just following everything the coaches are doing."

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) during a game.

Barmore said he's been doing a lot of conditioning-related work in the offseason, while feasting on protein and healthy carbs ("Eat your veggies!") in the process of slimming down for camp. He's feeling lighter and faster, which could help him be quicker off the snap as a pass-rusher for a Patriots defensive front that promises to play a more aggressive, one-gapping style.

"We've got a lot of dawgs on this field," Barmore said with a grin on his face. "I just love it, feeding on it, and everybody [else]. The energy's high. I'm loving it."