Stefon Diggs taking patient approach to first Patriots training camp

As one of the biggest free agent signings of the New England Patriots' offseason, there's been plenty of hype externally around wide receiver Stefon Diggs. That excitement has only increased as Diggs has continually progressed in his return from a torn ACL last October.

Ahead of the start of training camp earlier this week, Diggs was fully cleared to practice and avoided opening camp on the PUP list. That combined with his involvement in Wednesday's practice squarely put a Week 1 return - which would be expediated for the injury he suffered - in the conversation.

Right now though, that's all just outside noise. Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's practice, Diggs made it clear that as excited as he is, he's taking a more patient approach to his return to football.

"Right now at this very moment, considering I'm coming off an injury, I'm super excited to play football. But, earning the respect of my teammates, earning the respect to my coaches getting back out here, being the leader I know I am, that's all I want to be right now," Diggs said when asked what his expectations are for the season coming off the injury.

"I'm gonna take a day-by-day," he continued. "A lot of people want to throw like a lot of anticipation out there and getting excited - can't get too excited, it's day one. I just want to kind of conquer day one get in here and watch the film. I wasn't too happy with some things so kind of want to get out there correct it and get back to get back to playing football."

That's been Diggs approach since the start of his rehab, focusing more on results than the expected timeline.

"I didn't think about the timeline too much. I kind of just took it day-by-day, considering everybody's injuries different," Diggs shared. "Everybody kind of said I came back pretty fast, but it was a different journey for me. I kind approached it like I wanted to get back as fast as I could, and I just was super serious about my rehab process. I love football. If you really love football, you're putting that time in. Getting injured is kind of part of the game, but getting back to playing football just makes me extremely happy."

Working through his injury isn't the only area where Diggs is preaching patience. When it comes to building chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye, he acknowledged that will be a process as well. While part of the importance of him getting on the field right away from camp is so they can start building that rapport as early as possible, he knows there's work ahead too.

"It's still brand new. I kind of don't want to jump the gun at all. It's just day one. Spending time with a guy, getting to know him outside of football always helps on the football field. So you can kind of think how he thinks a little bit, see what he sees out there," Diggs explained. "So I kind of don't want to jump the gun at all. It's just more so day-by-day, meeting-by-meeting, talking through a lot of this stuff. You can kind of build as much as you want, but you know you're just getting ready for the bullets to fly. You can't make any guarantees then. You just want to put yourself in the best situation to have success when it's time. So I feel like right now we're just building."

"Everybody kind of jumps the gun and say, 'what about this? What about this?," he added. "It's day one. Take it day-by-day. Around day nine, I might have a more gage for y'all, more information for y'all. But it's early."

"You kind of want to go in with the right mindset - brick by brick," Diggs continued. "When you're building with a quarterback, things gonna happen. Good things gonna happen. Bad things gonna happen. But I kind of feel like you just - don't ride the rollercoaster. Commit to the process. You get distracted by the results - good results, bad results - but don't get distracted. I'm not gonna ride the rollercoaster. I'm gonna trust the process and I believe in it. I'm ready to work."