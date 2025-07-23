Socci’s Notebook: Puppies bring sunshine to Patriots practice

As openers go, it’s hard to imagine how it could have gone much better Wednesday for the Patriots in their first training camp practice under Mike Vrabel.

Bathed in sunshine beneath a bright blue sky, the announced crowd of 5,000 – the first among them had arrived by 6 p.m. on Tuesday – had their cheers welcoming receiver Stefon Diggs answered with a salute by the star receiver, who then engaged in a pre-practice game of long toss with fans on one of the end-zone hillsides.

Vrabel and 16 of his players, pro-football alphas, all, were reduced to smiling, doting dog handlers, as they entered into view carrying puppies toward their new adoptive families while drawing awareness to the good work of local animal shelters.

Nearly all expected to practice did – the lone exception being second-year receiver Ja’Lynn Polk. Drills unfolded crisply, especially considering it was Day One, and energetically. Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, rebounding from a health scare in the spring, was actively (and vocally) involved.

And though there weren’t many ‘aha’ plays amid limited 11-on-11 periods, quarterback Drake Maye looked confident and comfortable and there were no real head-shaking moments to disturb the otherwise positive vibes of the near 90-minute practice that included periodic musical tributes to the late Ozzy Osborne.

About the only sign of drama was a Matthew Judon replica jersey worn by a teenager in a team-VIP section, a reminder of the early turbulence that marked the first week of last year’s training camp before the disgruntled veteran was traded to Atlanta.

For the good times to roll from spring into summer, uninterrupted despite the five-week break between OTA’s and training camp, is everything the Patriots organization could hope for after back-to-back four-win, 13-loss seasons led to Vrabel’s hiring as the team’s third head coach in as many years.

Alas, this is the NFL. There are bound to be days under gray skies and air pockets that impede one unit or the other’s progress – you just hope they’re not in the form of serious injuries.

So enjoy them while they last, and if you don’t yet know the unequivocal joy and love one receives from a rescue pet, get to a shelter and find out for yourself.

Those vibes, I assure you, will last a lifetime.

THINKING OUT LOUD…

Along the offensive line, rookie Jared Wilson, a third-round pick from Georgia, logged snaps at multiple interior positions on Wednesday, shifting between center and guard. Meanwhile, Caedan Wallace, drafted last year as a tackle out of Penn State, practiced at guard. And then there is Layden Robsinson, a part-time starter as a rookie in 2024 who seems to be slotted behind a number of interior lineman. Wilson is a lock, with a shot to start. But what about Wallace and Robinson? Among their competition simply to be considered for inside jobs are Ben Brown, who made starts at center a year ago, and rookie Jack Conley, the 6-7, 333-pound ex-Boston College Eagle.

Seeing undrafted rookie Brock Lampe wear James Develin’s No. 46 while lined up in the I-formation makes me wonder how much Josh McDaniels would like to have a fullback in his offense. His use of Develin during Josh’s last stint in New England and desire to bring Jakob Johnson with him to Las Vegas tells us that the position has been important to his past playcalling. Does he see it the same way moving forward?