The Red Sox have a clear preference for a trade deadline bat

Boston is still sniffing around on potential first basemen, but their ideal acquisition may be hard to find.

Matt Dolloff
Taylor Ward #3 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a home run during a game.

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The Red Sox may have Alex Bregman back, but they're still thirsty for right-handed power.

That's according to top baseball insider Ken Rosenthal, who was asked about the Red Sox' multiple needs ahead of the Jul 31 trade deadline in a new "Foul Territory" show on Monday. Rosenthal was asked about the Red Sox' primary need of a No. 2 starting pitcher, but later spoke unprompted about their search for a hitter ahead of the deadline.

While the Red Sox continue to be linked to two of the top first basemen on the trade block, they apparently still want to add some pop for the right side of the plate. And ideally, they can park that guy at first.

"They need another bat, too. First base would be the spot to do it," Rosenthal said. "and "Maybe it's [Arizona's] Josh Naylor or [Baltimore's] Ryan O'Hearn, and they would prefer, of course, a right-handed bat."

Naylor and O'Hearn are both lefties, so they wouldn't be a 100% ideal addition for the Red Sox and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. Both are on affordable, expiring contracts, which may be attractive to Boston. But at the same time, O'Hearn may cost the Sox a "division rival tax," so to speak, while Naylor may have a strong market and cost too much in terms of prospect capital.

Josh NaylorPhoto by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Josh Naylor #22 of the Arizona Diamondbacks at bat during a game.

One right-handed hitter to keep an eye on is the Angels' Taylor Ward. He's on track to set a new career-high in home runs with 23 through 99 games, and is under team control for one more year beyond 2025. The issue he's primarily been a corner outfielder in his career, with only three games played at first base. But would he be willing to make the transition for a couple months, while adding the kind of right-handed power the Red Sox still desire?

At the end of the day, the Sox would be hard-pressed to find a right-handed first baseman in the first place, let alone one that's available (don't exactly expect them to get Pete Alonso). But adding Naylor or O'Hearn to their lineup would certainly be better than standing pat, provided they don't subtract from the major-league roster to make it happen.

Boston Red Soxjosh naylorryan o'hearntaylor ward
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
