7 Players that stood out on day 1 of Patriots training camp practice

FOXBOROUGH -- It's officially football season. Patriots training camp is underway at Gillette Stadium.

Sure, sure, the baseball team, but the NFL remains king in the sporting world, and the New England Patriots enter the 2025 season with as much hope as any team in town. They have a new head coach in Mike Vrabel who is primed to restore the football operation to a level of competence we haven't seen in years. They have a super-talented young quarterback in Drake Maye, with a reloaded group of weapons, headlined by the fully cleared Stefon Diggs.

The Patriots took the field for their first day of open training camp practices in front of reporters and fans in Foxborough on a hot-but-not-too-hot Wednesday morning. And while it remains as early as it can possibly get, as the team practices without full pads, there were still some players that stood out on the field for one reason or another

Even if "stood out" means just where they're lining up or who they're playing with, practice standouts are worth noting from the beginning, if only to monitor their progress and that of the team. With that in mind, let's get to the list of players that stood out on the first day of practice...

WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs set the tone for the Patriots' receiver group, and arguably the whole offense, in his first day as a full participant in team drills. He caught two of the first three passes from Drake Maye in 11-on-11, and each of them were the first target of the series for the starting quarterback. Diggs looked crisp coming in and out of his breaks, and barring any setbacks appears well on track to be ready for Week 1.

During his post-practice press appearance, Diggs took a very "one-day-at-a-time" tone. It's wise for Diggs and anyone else on the offense not to get too hyped up about themselves.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) makes a catch during training camp.

"I'm gonna take it day by day," Diggs said. "A lot of people want to throw a lot of anticipation out there and getting excited. Can't get too excited, it's day 1. I just want to conquer day 1, get in here, watch the film. I wasn't too happy with some things, so I want to get out there and correct it and get back to playing football."

Despite downplaying his day, Diggs looks as healthy as one can expect for a player returning from a torn ACL. He showed his speed and competitiveness running after a catch. The veteran wideout needs to lead the way, and do it the right way, for this offense to reach its full potential. Only one day, but so far so good.

WR Kendrick Bourne

There are two sides to the coin for Bourne's most notable play of the day. The good side: he made an impressive downfield grab as he tumbled to the turf. Potential bad side: the catch came from a pass by backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs, as part of the second unit.

So, while Bourne made an athletic play, that should be expected of him playing against backups -- in this case, against rookie safety Craig Woodson. It's far too early to sound alarms on Bourne's status, but it was notable to see him taking reps with the 2's, after the likes of Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, and DeMario "Pop" Douglas had repped with the 1's.

RB Antonio Gibson

While TreVeyon Henderson is a lock to make the team, the second-round rookie may have to earn his reps in the backfield. Rhamondre Stevenson continued to get the first snaps with the starters, but it was Gibson and not Henderson that got most of the run as the next man up.

Gibson was a pleasant surprise in an otherwise awful season last year, and he looks like he's in good position to be one of the few holdovers that sticks. Josh McDaniels must especially like his ability in the passing game.

WR Kyle Williams

The rookie wideout made two catches in a row from Maye in 11-on-11. On the first one, a short sideline throw, Williams showed off his breakaway speed after the catch as he easily ran away from linebacker Robert Spillane. His second catch was even more impressive, as he held on through tight coverage by Christian Gonzalez to win the 1-on-1.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) makes a catch during training camp.

Williams may have a ways to go in terms of climbing the depth chart, but he lined up almost exclusively at the "X" outside receiver spot, and could have an in-road to solid playing time in that role.

EDGE Harold Landry

Landry looks lean and explosive as the Patriots' clear lead dog at left defensive end. An undersized player for the kind of player typically in that role, Landry represents one of the hallmarks of Vrabel's defense: it may look like a 3-4 on paper, but Landry will park on the edge as if he's a true end.

And the veteran had a strong start to camp at his spot. He's timing the snaps well and getting a good jump off the edge, which gave the Pats' right tackles trouble -- mainly Demontrey Jacobs, who mixed in a bit with the starters (Morgan Moses remains the lead guy there). Landry projects as one of the Patriots' defensive anchors and tone-setters up front for what promises to be a fast, aggressive pass-rush.

C Jared Wilson

The rookie stood out because of how he was used: Wilson got reps with the starters during an early 11-on-11 period. Garrett Bradbury has been the main man under center for Drake Maye so far in team drills, but it's intriguing to see Wilson getting an early look there.

It's a matter of when, not if, Wilson ultimately takes over as the starting center, and he looks to be off to a promising start.

FS Marcus Epps

Reporters got their first extended look at Epps in team drills on Wednesday, and as expected, he played free safety in the deep part of the field. He has the most obvious skill set and experience at that spot, and should be considered the leading candidate for that role.