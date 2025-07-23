LISTEN LIVE

One-stop shopping in our Patriots training camp primer

Take two minutes to get wised up.

Adam 12

As the first practices get underway, our Patriots training camp primer will get you up to speed with all you need to know this summer.

It's all thanks in part to Christopher Price of the Boston Globe. He's the Globe's Pats beat reporter, and he's been busy prepping for camp. Rifle through his latest mailbag, take a deep dive into the safety position, then move onto his special teams preview.

Christopher joined us to talk about all that and more, including Head Coach Mike Vrabel's swagger, QB Drake Maye growing into a leadership role, and the win ceiling for this year's team (Price has them pegged for 8 or 9). Watch the full clip ablove.

Patriots Training Camp Primer: More

What will the practice structure look like for camp this summer? Alex Barth has your answer here. And the Hub's Matt Dolloff has the latest on Big T's return to the team after a summer health scare. Hit the Sports Hub YouTube for more from all of our daily shows.

And while we're here, let's go straight to the source. Mike Vrabel spoke to the media from the field this morning, and the Toucher & Hardy show carried his press conference live. Grab that sandwiched in between our daily Email and Stack segments right here.

Mike VrabelNew England Patriots
Adam 12Writer
