Patriots training camp notebook Day 1: Picking up where they left off in the spring

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel walks though plays warming up before day one of training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It's football season once again in Foxborough. On Wednesday morning the New England Patriots returned to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium in Foxborough for their first training camp practice of 2025.

As is typically the case, this practice felt like a continuation of what the Patriots did in the spring between OTAs and Minicamp. Both head coach Mike Vrabel and players speaking before and after practice spoke about the importance of both continuing to install the playbook, but also setting the tone for the rest of the year.

"It's just about the urgency in which we move around practice, that there's an organization to it, that there's a flow to practice, the operation, the substitution," Vrabel said when asked before practice what he'd be watching for in the non-padded session. "That there's communication, substitution is good, the flow of practice, and again, just the efficiency in which we work."

The Patriots managed to fit a good amount in to the session that lasted just under two hours. There was more individual/positional work than there was in the spring - not unexpected for the first day of camp - but there were two full 11-on-11 full-speed periods. We'll be mostly focused on those as we go through today's takeaways...

WATCH: Barth & Zo break down Day 1 of Patriots training camp

Getting healthier

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

We'll start off with attendance, which is always an important topic on the first day of camp. For the most part it was good news for the Patriots.

It starts with Stefon Diggs, who was cleared for practice on Monday eight months removed from a torn ACL. Diggs didn't do everything - he was limited in some individual periods - but did take part in full-speed 11-on-11s. That's a significant step forward from where he was in the spring, and another indication things could be trending in the right direction for Week 1.

Diggs wasn't the only player who spent the spring rehabbing to take on a bigger role. Safeties Kyle Dugger and Marcus Epps, who didn't take part in team drills in the spring, both mixed in during Wednesday's practice.

Five players didn't take part in Wednesday's practice. Four of those players were expected as they're on PUP/NFI. Tight end Austin Hooper, tackle Vederian Lowe (both on PUP) and safety Josh Minkins (NFI) weren't on the practice field at all, while Mack Hollins (PUP) was on the field chatting with teammates before stretching but then left.

The only player not on PUP/NFI not taking part in Wednesday's practice was wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk. Polk was limited all spring as he works his way back from shoulder surgery, but was not placed on PUP to start the summer.

Wide receiver-dominated day

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Most of the talk after practice on Wednesday was about the Patriots' wide receivers. A big part of that was Stefon Diggs, who was active in his return to live reps including catching Drake Maye's first pass of the summer in 11-on-11s on a crosser.

In addition to Diggs, rookie wideout Kyle Williams made a good first impression. Working mostly as an 'X' receiver his highlight came midway through practice. Working against Christian Gonzalez he ran a comeback route on the left sideline. At the top of the route he beat Gonzalez in a hand fight and turned in time to secure the catch about 15 yards downfield.

Kendrick Bourne had a highlight catch as well. Bourne's was a contested catch play, when a throw from Josh Dobbs turned into a jump ball. Bourne fought through contact from Craig Woodson mid-air to haul the pass in.

Drake Maye spreads the ball around

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While the receivers as a whole seemed to have a good day, it's tough to say that any one player at the position took over. That's because Drake Maye did a good job of spreading the ball around, as he completed eight of his nine passes in team drills.

No player had more than two catches (Stefon Diggs and Kyle Williams). That felt like a chance in approach from the spring when players like Hunter Henry and Pop Douglas (who both had catches on Wednesday) were more volume targets. That will be an interesting trend to watch as the summer goes on.

Maye did have one misfire on the day, which came early. He had Pop Douglas open on a deep crosser but underthrew him by a good amount. That ball ended up right near Jabrill Peppers, who nearly had a fading interception but lost the ball as he hit the ground.

However, he responded well. To start his second 11-on-11 period Maye delivered what may have been his best throw of the day. He hit Henry running up the seam in the intermediate part of the field with a perfectly placed and timed back-shoulder throw. Robert Spillane was in tight coverage, but Maye created a window just past him.

Overall it felt like a continuation of the end of the spring for Maye. It wasn't all perfect at times but he looking in command and in control of the offense.

Offensive line rotation

For the most part the offensive line in front of Drake Maye was as expected. Cole Strange started the day at left guard and didn't rotate much. Will Campbell and Mike Onwenu were also fixtures.

There was a bit of a rotation at the other two spots. During Maye's second time through in both 11-on-11 drills, rookie Jared Wilson stepped in for Garrett Bradbury at center. At right guard, Demontrey Jacobs replaced Morgan Moses.

Wilson getting reps with Maye suggests there could be a real center battle brewing. The real competition won't begin for the offensive linemen until the first padded practice, but it seems like Wilson is positioned well.

As for Moses swapping with Jacobs, that may be a matter workload management more than anything else. Moses is 34 years old and coming off of a knee procedure this offseason so it would make sense for the Patriots to manage his snaps, which they were doing in the spring. It does signal though that Jacobs is the top player in line for the backup job at right tackle. Other contenders there include Caedan Wallace, who saw time at left guard on Wednesday.

Linebacker depth

Another budding position battle is at off-ball linebacker. Robert Spillane is still at the top of the depth chart there but things remain unclear after him. Multiple players saw run alongside him on Wednesday.

That group includes Jahlani Tavai. Tavai suffered what appeared to be a serious injury late in OTAs, but turned around quickly enough to be activated off of PUP on Tuesday.

Speed on defense

One theme of the Patriots' offseason was getting more speed and explosiveness on defense, especially up front. That showed through in their first practice with Milton Williams and Harold Landry finding their ways into the backfield multiple times. Robert Spillane showed impressive range as well.

However, speed usually wins in non-padded practices. The next step for this group will be to show they can still bring the 'violence' (another popular word from Patriots coaches this offseason) when the pads come on next week - especially in the run game.

What's next?