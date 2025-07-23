How Mike Vrabel plans on structuring Patriots training camp practices

Every NFL head coach runs practice a little differently. In New England, Bill Belichick's practice script evolved over the years and featured a mix of team drills and individual periods. Last year under Jerod Mayo, Patriots training camp leaned heavily into 11-on-11 work.

Now, it's Mike Vrabel leading the Patriots through the summer. In his pre-training camp practice press conference on Tuesday, Vrabel shared some insight into his general plan for these upcoming practices.

"We'll try to get as much done as we can in 90 minutes. We'll try to get as much done as we can in an hour and five minutes. We’ll try to get as much done as we can in an hour and 20 minutes, and we're always trying to do those things," Vrabel replied, when asked in particular about structuring practices within the restrictions laid out by the NFL CBA.

That included acknowledging that there may be days coming up that focus more on the mental side of things than the physical. "There will be days where we just walk through, and you'll say that's probably unique or new, but we still have to stay with our installation schedule. We're not necessarily giving them a day off. We're coming in, we're meeting, but when we go out on the field – maybe it's every fourth day – we're trying to stay on our installation, do third down, do red zone, but maybe at a walkthrough pace."

"That gives us an opportunity to break up into two spots to where you've got an offense and defense going against each other, and an offense and defense going against each other," Vrabel continued. "So, everybody's working. Nobody's standing around. They're actually in there. They can take a rep. They can take a walkthrough rep. They can see themselves on film. We just try to, whatever the rules are, we try to follow them and make sure that we're coaching and teaching, being creative, and then also obviously competing when we're out there."

Vrabel was also asked about how the coaching staff can challenge the players physically even with the limited contact allowed in individual practices and on a practice-by-practice basis.

"On the practice field, you try to create individual, 1-on-1 competitions, whether that be an open-field tackling drill, 1-on-1 pass rush," he explained. "We'll do different drills. We'll do fit drills with the O-line and D-line where they're fit into a position. We’re trying to take helmet contacts off of them, but still work the in-line, hand replace, sinking their hips, working their shoulders square, running their feet, all these things that would go into a block but not lining them up across and taking the helmet contact away. So, you'll see some of that that may or may not have happened here before; that'll be new. So, if you're wondering what that looks like tomorrow, that'll be that drill."

"We try to practice with an energy," Vrabel added. "There's an urgency to the way that we practice. We don't sit there and spend a whole lot of time. We're back in the huddle; that's how a game goes. We don't really have time to sit there and waste on what happened. We'll get it fixed eventually in the meeting room, but we have to be able to process information, move on quickly, get back to center, run the next play and realize what the next situation is."