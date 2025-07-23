The good, the bad, and the ugly of Drake Maye’s first day of training camp

Drake Maye has a lot of new pieces around him, but what about him?

The Patriots' talented young quarterback had himself a solid, if imperfect, first day of training camp on Wednesday at the Gillette Stadium practice fields in Foxborough. While it's hard to glean much from a relatively light, non-padded practice, the QBs are the easiest to watch and evaluate on these days because they don't get hit anyway.

Maye had some "good" moments on Wednesday, for sure. There's at least one "bad" thing to monitor going forward. And the signal-caller had one downright "UGLY" play, and he admitted as much when he spoke after practice, despite feeling better about the rest.

"I feel good. I mean, I think it's more of a judge of how I played today," Maye said. "So, I think we moved the ball well. I threw one, kind of one ball, which I'll have back, but they played a good coverage for what we had. So, I think it's just one of those things where you learn from it and try not to let those defensive guys get me."

So, let's get into the good, the bad, and the ugly (cue "The Ecstasy of Gold") from the first day of 2025 Patriots training camp for Maye..

The Good: Comfort In The Pocket

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during 2025 training camp.

The Patriots offensive line remains the No. 1 concern on the team, as they picked up where they left off from a troubling finish to minicamp. Maye had to deal with pressure at times, particularly off the edge. But the QB impressed with his ability to stand in the pocket and deliver the ball, and also step up to open space while keeping his eyes downfield.

Maye and his receivers had good results in those moments. Maye completed two passes to Stefon Diggs, and threaded the needle to tight end Hunter Henry through bracket coverage at the left sideline. Rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams made catches on consecutive plays in 11-on-11, the second of which was a contested win against star cornerback Christian Gonzalez, whom Maye is testing early.

"He made a big-time catch, strong hands," Maye said of Williams. "I told him to maybe sell it a little more, just try to give him a go-route feel. But I think he's coming along. He's looking good. I told Gonzo earlier, I'm going to come at Gonzo. I'm not going to, you know, backside. I'm not going to leave him out here bored at practice. So good for a rookie to make a play like that. And I think he is just going to get better and better."

Maye's comfort, both during plays and between plays as a communicator, is growing. Regardless of any issues around him, that's a good sign for the most important position on the field.

The Bad: Holding The Ball

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during 2025 training camp.

As promising as it is that Maye stayed in the pocket and rarely took off to run -- he only had one of those on Wednesday -- it did get to points that he took too long to make a decision.

If you ignore pressure, Maye was 8-of-9 in 11-on-11, but at least four of those "completions" came with clear pressure off the edge. Training camp pressure is subjective, but many other reporters rightfully listed these plays as "sacks." Despite stepping up to avoid the edge rushers, Maye likely wouldn't have as much time to do so in a real game. So, as comfortable as Maye looked in the pocket, at times he got too comfortable.

Maye will need to show a better sense of urgency and make quicker decisions under pressure. Receivers getting open is part of that, too, but offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels should put Maye in position to succeed by giving him security blankets in the short areas. Maye needs to take more of those easy plays in order to put together successful drives.

The UGLY: A Heave And A Near-Interception

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before drills at 2025 training camp.

Maye's physical talent is obvious, and so his success or failure as a starting quarterback is largely going to come down to decision-making. The aforementioned play that he said he'd like to have back? That would qualify as a bad decision.

Facing pressure from Keion White during 11-on-11, Maye uncorked a deep ball down the middle, intended for DeMario "Pop" Douglas. The ball was underthrown, and nearly intercepted by a leaping Jabrill Peppers, who lost it to the turf as he came down.

That was a play where Maye would need to throw a perfect ball to complete it, and ultimately would've been better off throwing it away, or if the pressure is dire enough, just eat it and take a sack. Maye needs to learn to live to see another down and avoid unnecessarily playing hero-ball. He's shown glimpses of better decision-making, but clearly, he's still working on that.

Drake Maye: Looking Ahead...

The Patriots have a long way to go in training camp. Pads aren't even on yet. They have yet to get to third down, red zone, or 2-minute offense. So, there's still plenty to learn about Maye and the trajectory of his second season.