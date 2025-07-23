LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: The biggest takeaway from the Bruins’ schedule

Breaking down the Bruins’ toughest games, the goaltending situation, and more on the newest SHUG.

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson return with the newest Sports Hub Underground, focused mainly on the Boston Bruins schedule for 2025-26 and their goaltending situation. Plus: the triumphant return of the "Big 3."

13:35 -- The guys give their biggest takeaways from the release of the Bruins' 2025-26 schedule.

18:09 -- Ty breaks down the Bruins' goaltending situation and the tricky situation they could find themselves in behind Jeremy Swayman.

28:25 -- Brad Marchand returns to Boston as a member of the Panthers on October 21. What will the reception be like at TD Garden?

43:30 -- Blake Wheeler has retired from the NHL. The guys look back on the Bruins' trade of Wheeler for Rich Peverley, and how it worked out for both teams.

56:03 -- The guys name their "Big 3" sports one-year wonders, and in classic dude fashion, just go on and on naming old athletes.

boston bruins
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
