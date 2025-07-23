Sports Hub Underground: The biggest takeaway from the Bruins’ schedule
Breaking down the Bruins’ toughest games, the goaltending situation, and more on the newest SHUG.
Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson return with the newest Sports Hub Underground, focused mainly on the Boston Bruins schedule for 2025-26 and their goaltending situation. Plus: the triumphant return of the "Big 3."
13:35 -- The guys give their biggest takeaways from the release of the Bruins' 2025-26 schedule.
18:09 -- Ty breaks down the Bruins' goaltending situation and the tricky situation they could find themselves in behind Jeremy Swayman.
28:25 -- Brad Marchand returns to Boston as a member of the Panthers on October 21. What will the reception be like at TD Garden?
43:30 -- Blake Wheeler has retired from the NHL. The guys look back on the Bruins' trade of Wheeler for Rich Peverley, and how it worked out for both teams.
56:03 -- The guys name their "Big 3" sports one-year wonders, and in classic dude fashion, just go on and on naming old athletes.
