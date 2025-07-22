LISTEN LIVE

Training camp pressure could affect these Patriots

A short list to keep an eye on this summer.

Adam 12
Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots speaks to the media. Training camp pressure could be mounting.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Summer is all fun and games this year until July 23 rolls around. That's when training camp pressure could come into play.

That's the angle our friend Mark Daniels is embracing, at least. His latest for MassLive is titled 5 Patriots facing most pressure in training camp. In it, he spotlights those five players that have the most to prove as July gives way to August and things get more serious.

We used Mark's piece as a jumping-off point when he joined us on the show this morning. We covered plenty of training camp points, even circling back to some of the topics that came up in our training camp preview with ESPN's Mike Reiss on Monday.

Training camp pressure: Battles

Once you're caught up with the YouTube and podcast clips, dive into this from our own Alex Barth. He outlines eight position battles worth keeping an eye on at training camp this summer. Spoiler alert: quarterback is not one of the position battles.

Barth also gives you one thing to watch at each position during training camp; read that here. And be sure to subscribe to the Sports Hub YouTube Channel, as Zolak and Bertrand will be broadcasting live from Patriots training camp starting on Wednesday.

New England PatriotsTraining Camp
Adam 12Writer
