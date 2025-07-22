LISTEN LIVE

Terry McLaurin is now officially holding out

One of the top wide receivers in the NFL is now officially holding out as Terry McLaurin didn’t report to Washington Commanders camp.

Alex Barth
LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 31: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at FedExField on December 31, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The biggest projected holdout in the NFL ahead of training camps opening is now official. When the Washington Commanders reported for the summer on Tuesday, wide receiver Terry McLaurin wasn't with the team.

McLaurin, who turns 30 in September, has been unhappy with his contract and sat out all of the team's spring practices. He's entering the final year of his deal. This offseason has already seen big-money extension for other receivers including Tee Higgins, Garrett Wilson, and D.K. Metcalf (after a trade).

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, McLaruin is looking for a contract that will pay him over $30 million a year on average. There are currently seven wide receivers in the NFL whose contracts exceed that benchmark - Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Wilson, and Metcalf.

Despite being unhappy with his contract, McLaurin has expressed that he hopes to get a deal done and stay in Washington. However, a report on Monday indicated McLaurin "will explore every option" to get a new deal one.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters weighed in on the situation on Tuesday after McLaurin didn't report to camp. "You'd like to get these things done quicker, but it doesn't always happen that way," Peters told reporters. "You're dealing with a really good player and really good person and you never lose sight of that and make sure every conversation you have is very straightforward and in good faith and keeping that mindset throughout - understanding our goal is to get a deal done."

If things don't make progress though, there would likely be a good market of receiver-needy teams in on McLaurin. SI's Albert Breer shared last week that be believes the Patriots "would be very interested" if McLaurin were to hit the trade market.

McLaurin isn't the only star holding out as NFL training camp begins. Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson didn't report to camp in Cincinnati, as he seeks a new deal in a contract year.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
