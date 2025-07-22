Stefon Diggs takes big step ahead of Patriots training camp

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was one of the New England Patriots' biggest additions this offseason. However, there was initially some question as to whether or not he'd be available to the team to start the year after tearing his ACL last October.

Since then though, things have seemingly been trending in the right direction. Diggs was able to get on the field and was moving well during spring practices, and was not included among the players placed on PUP by the Patriots over the weekend.

As veterans reported on Tuesday ahead of the first training camp practice on Wednesday, there was another major update. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Diggs has been cleared as a full participant for the start of camp.

"While New England will monitor his reps early on, Diggs has looked strong in his return after tearing his ACL last October while taking team reps with second-year QB Drake Maye," Russini posted on X/Twitter.

That's a step forward from the spring, when Diggs took part in individual drills and walkthroughs but not full-speed team periods. Being fully cleared means Diggs will now be able to participate in those periods.