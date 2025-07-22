LISTEN LIVE

Stefon Diggs takes big step ahead of Patriots training camp

Stefon Diggs has reportedly been “cleared for full participation” ahead of the start of Patriots training camp.

Alex Barth
Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) tries to catch the ball during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) tries to catch the ball during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was one of the New England Patriots' biggest additions this offseason. However, there was initially some question as to whether or not he'd be available to the team to start the year after tearing his ACL last October.

Since then though, things have seemingly been trending in the right direction. Diggs was able to get on the field and was moving well during spring practices, and was not included among the players placed on PUP by the Patriots over the weekend.

As veterans reported on Tuesday ahead of the first training camp practice on Wednesday, there was another major update. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Diggs has been cleared as a full participant for the start of camp.

"While New England will monitor his reps early on, Diggs has looked strong in his return after tearing his ACL last October while taking team reps with second-year QB Drake Maye," Russini posted on X/Twitter.

That's a step forward from the spring, when Diggs took part in individual drills and walkthroughs but not full-speed team periods. Being fully cleared means Diggs will now be able to participate in those periods.

At the same time Russini notes the Patriots "will monitor his reps early on" which means he still may not be 100% involved. His progress will still be a major story to watch as camp goes on.

Alex Barth
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
