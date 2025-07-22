Could the Red Sox trade for an old friend at catcher?

After the Boston Red Sox lost to the Philadelphia Phillies on a walk-off catcher interference, it may be fair to wonder if they want to add some experience behind the plate.

And that's where a recent column by Chris Cotillo at MassLive comes in. Near the end, he mentions Christian Vazquez as a possible trade opportunity. The Red Sox traded Vazquez to the Houston Astros during the 2022 season, and have since moved on from the man who made the deal, Chaim Bloom. Vazquez has been with the Minnesota Twins since 2023.

"One name to watch? Old friend Christian Vázquez, who is also not hitting (.170 average, .492 OPS) but has some intangibles the Red Sox like," Cotillo wrote. "The Twins would probably trade him in a salary dump."

Vazquez would be a rental, as he's on the books for a $10 million salary. So, the Red Sox would be looking at less than $5 million for his services.

Matt Krohn/Imagn

Christian Vazquez tags out the Orioles' Emmanuel Rivera (26) at home plate during a game.

While Vazquez has never been known for his offense, other than a one-off 23-home run season in 2019 (he's hit 37 homers total from 2020-25), he's always been solid and dependable with the catcher's gear on. In 2023 and 2024, he led the majors in "range factor per nine innings," which adds your defensive putouts and assists, multiplies that by nine, then divides that by your total innings, almost like a "catcher ERA." His advanced analytics have taken a slight step back in 2025, but he's still 13th in baseball among catchers with at least 400 innings with 5.3 defensive runs saved above average (via Fangraphs).

To be fair to Carlos Narvaez, he's been a pleasant surprise in 2025, both with his bat and his defense. He's third among all catchers with a "fielding run value" of 11, according to Baseball Savant (I guess we're just gonna have to trust them on this). Narvaez is behind only the Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk and the Giants' Patrick Bailey in that category, while Vazquez is 21st (minimum 400 innings).

Also to be fair to Narvaez, Vazquez has also committed catcher interference in his career when he picked up a loose ball with his mask, an obscure rule violation that advanced the opposing baserunners. But that was back in 2018.