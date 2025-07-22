LISTEN LIVE

Could the Red Sox trade for an old friend at catcher?

Boston could use more experience at catcher, in the wake of losing a game on a catcher interference play.

Matt Dolloff
Minnesota Twins catcher Christian Vazquez (8) tags out Baltimore Orioles third baseman Emmanuel Rivera (26) at home plate during a game.

Minnesota Twins catcher Christian Vazquez (8) tags out Baltimore Orioles third baseman Emmanuel Rivera (26) at home plate during a game.

Matt Krohn/Imagn

After the Boston Red Sox lost to the Philadelphia Phillies on a walk-off catcher interference, it may be fair to wonder if they want to add some experience behind the plate.

And that's where a recent column by Chris Cotillo at MassLive comes in. Near the end, he mentions Christian Vazquez as a possible trade opportunity. The Red Sox traded Vazquez to the Houston Astros during the 2022 season, and have since moved on from the man who made the deal, Chaim Bloom. Vazquez has been with the Minnesota Twins since 2023.

"One name to watch? Old friend Christian Vázquez, who is also not hitting (.170 average, .492 OPS) but has some intangibles the Red Sox like," Cotillo wrote. "The Twins would probably trade him in a salary dump."

Vazquez would be a rental, as he's on the books for a $10 million salary. So, the Red Sox would be looking at less than $5 million for his services.

Minnesota Twins catcher Christian Vazquez (8) tags out Baltimore Orioles third baseman Emmanuel Rivera (26) at home plate during a game.Matt Krohn/Imagn

Christian Vazquez tags out the Orioles' Emmanuel Rivera (26) at home plate during a game.

While Vazquez has never been known for his offense, other than a one-off 23-home run season in 2019 (he's hit 37 homers total from 2020-25), he's always been solid and dependable with the catcher's gear on. In 2023 and 2024, he led the majors in "range factor per nine innings," which adds your defensive putouts and assists, multiplies that by nine, then divides that by your total innings, almost like a "catcher ERA." His advanced analytics have taken a slight step back in 2025, but he's still 13th in baseball among catchers with at least 400 innings with 5.3 defensive runs saved above average (via Fangraphs).

To be fair to Carlos Narvaez, he's been a pleasant surprise in 2025, both with his bat and his defense. He's third among all catchers with a "fielding run value" of 11, according to Baseball Savant (I guess we're just gonna have to trust them on this). Narvaez is behind only the Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk and the Giants' Patrick Bailey in that category, while Vazquez is 21st (minimum 400 innings).

Also to be fair to Narvaez, Vazquez has also committed catcher interference in his career when he picked up a loose ball with his mask, an obscure rule violation that advanced the opposing baserunners. But that was back in 2018.

The Narvaez catcher interference was unfortunate, but arguably a small sign of his relative inexperience behind the plate in the major leagues. Vazquez would bring experience and stability to a catcher position that's been in flux behind Narvaez since he rose unexpectedly to the lead role. If Cotillo's column is any indication, catcher remains a position to watch entering the trade deadline.

NEXT: Red Sox Report Indicates They’re Still Looking Hard For Bullpen Help

Boston Red SoxChristian Vazquez
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Jul 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez (75) is called for catcher's interference against Philadelphia Phillies second base Edmundo Sosa (33) during the tenth inning that gave the Phillies the winning run at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
MLBRed Sox drop series opener against Phillies in bizarre fashionAlex Barth
Red Sox issue update on status of Tanner Houck
MLBRed Sox issue update on status of Tanner HouckTy Anderson
Jarren Duran
MLBESPN insider views Jarren Duran deadline trade as unlikelyAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect