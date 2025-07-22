Patriots defensive coordinator back with team following offseason health scare

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American head coach Terrell Williams of the Tennessee Titans scans the field during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The New England Patriots are reconvening in Foxborough for the start of 2025 training camp, and that includes defensive coordinator Terrell Williams.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed during his Tuesday press conference that Williams, a.k.a. "Big T," is back with the team for camp. Quick recap: Williams had to take time away from the team during the offseason, including at least some of their spring workouts, to tend to an unexpected health concern.

"He's been out on the field with us the last couple of days," Vrabel said of Williams. "Players were excited to see him. I was excited to see him, and, we'll move forward."

Vrabel got to show off his sharp sarcasm later in the presser at Gillette Stadium, when he was asked if Williams is a "full go" for camp.

"No coach should be full-go, especially this one," Vrabel quipped. "I haven’t seen any restrictions, he’s not on PUP, he’s not on NFI."

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Terrell Williams

Williams updated reporters on his status in a May video conference and, without getting into details, alluded to a "traumatic" event that forced him to stay in Detroit and focus on his personal health.

"While I'm talking about it, I want to talk about the seriousness of taking care of our health and loving the people we love," Williams said. "Because when something traumatic happens, and it was traumatic for me, it gave me an opportunity to reflect and look back at the people I care about that make a difference in my life.

"I was able to do that, and also it gave me a reminder that sometimes, as coaches, media folks, and athletes and doctors and whoever, we think we're invincible -- we're not. I'm just telling you, you're not. So, this was a good wake-up call for me, and it was a good wake-up call for my close friends and people I know in my profession around the league and in general."

Williams is in his first full season as a defensive coordinator, but he's a seasoned defensive line coach, with 13 years of experience in that role in the NFL. He previously served as an assistant under Vrabel for six seasons with the Tennessee Titans, then spent the 2024 season as the Detroit Lions' defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator.