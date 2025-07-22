LISTEN LIVE

Patriots announce throwback uniform games for 2025

The New England Patriots throwback uniform schedule for 2025 was announced on Tuesday.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 13: Members of the New England Patriots line up with the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 13: Members of the New England Patriots line up with the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots' red "Pat Patriot" throwbacks will return once again in 2025. This will be the fourth consecutive year team team wears the throwbacks, which returned in 2022 after the NFL got rid of the 'One Shell Rule.'

Each year since the Patriots have worn their throwbacks twice a year, usually once early in the season and once late. That will be the case again in 2025, with the team announcing the throwback games on Tuesday.

Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be the first of the two throwback games. And no, the Steelers won't be wearing their new polarizing throwbacks as the road team with the initial announcement saying those uniforms won't be debuted until Week 8.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 13: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to pass against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Then in December, the throwbacks will make their return to primetime. The Patriots will wear their Pat Patriot uniforms on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants in their final game before the bye week.

The throwback games involve more than just the uniforms too. For each game the field is typically painted in a throwback design with Pat Patriot at midfield. There are also throwback designs on the field walls and the in-stadium graphics.

This isn't the only uniform update fans were waiting on. The Patriots will be one of the first teams to get 'Rivalry Program' uniforms, which have yet to be revealed.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) stretches during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLMike Vrabel gives status update on Stefon Diggs, others ahead of Patriots training campAlex Barth
Mike Vrabel
NFLWATCH: We have our first video of Mike Vrabel owning a Patriots reporterKyle Fabrizio
Terrell Williams
NFLPatriots defensive coordinator back with team following offseason health scareMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect