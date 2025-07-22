Patriots announce throwback uniform games for 2025

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 13: Members of the New England Patriots line up with the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots' red "Pat Patriot" throwbacks will return once again in 2025. This will be the fourth consecutive year team team wears the throwbacks, which returned in 2022 after the NFL got rid of the 'One Shell Rule.'

Each year since the Patriots have worn their throwbacks twice a year, usually once early in the season and once late. That will be the case again in 2025, with the team announcing the throwback games on Tuesday.

Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be the first of the two throwback games. And no, the Steelers won't be wearing their new polarizing throwbacks as the road team with the initial announcement saying those uniforms won't be debuted until Week 8.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Then in December, the throwbacks will make their return to primetime. The Patriots will wear their Pat Patriot uniforms on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants in their final game before the bye week.

The throwback games involve more than just the uniforms too. For each game the field is typically painted in a throwback design with Pat Patriot at midfield. There are also throwback designs on the field walls and the in-stadium graphics.