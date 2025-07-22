LISTEN LIVE

Patriots pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on day of his passing

The Pats honored the late Osbourne, whose classic song “Crazy Train” was played at Gillette Stadium for decades.

Kyle Fabrizio
Ozzy Osbourne performs before the 2005 NFL opening game between the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.

Ozzy Osbourne performs before the 2005 NFL opening game between the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.

Nick Laham/Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne, legendary metal singer and frontman of the iconic band Black Sabbath, passed away Tuesday at the age of 76. Osbourne died just two weeks after Black Sabbath's final farewell show in their hometown of Birmingham.

According to Gemma Peplow of Sky News, the Osborne family released the following statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."

Not only did the late singer's family release a statement, but so did the New England Patriots:

The Pats have practically been synonymous with Osbourne's classic hit song from his solo career, "Crazy Train." The team has used it as an introduction song before games at Gillette Stadium for over 20 years.

Along with that, Osbourne also performed in 2005 at Gillette Stadium before the Patriots' season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, where the team hoisted their Super Bowl XXXIX banner.

Osbourne isn't associated with many actual sports organizations, beyond his monolithic status in heavy metal music. But "Crazy Train" is certainly burned into the minds of anyone who's frequented Gillette Stadium over the years.

NEXT: Patriots Announce Throwback Uniform Games For 2025

New England PatriotsOzzy Osbourne
Kyle FabrizioWriter
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 13: Members of the New England Patriots line up with the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots announce throwback uniform games for 2025Alex Barth
Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) stretches during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLMike Vrabel gives status update on Stefon Diggs, others ahead of Patriots training campAlex Barth
Mike Vrabel
NFLWATCH: We have our first video of Mike Vrabel owning a Patriots reporterKyle Fabrizio
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect