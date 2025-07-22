Patriots pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on day of his passing

Ozzy Osbourne performs before the 2005 NFL opening game between the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.

Ozzy Osbourne, legendary metal singer and frontman of the iconic band Black Sabbath, passed away Tuesday at the age of 76. Osbourne died just two weeks after Black Sabbath's final farewell show in their hometown of Birmingham.

According to Gemma Peplow of Sky News, the Osborne family released the following statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."

Not only did the late singer's family release a statement, but so did the New England Patriots:

The Pats have practically been synonymous with Osbourne's classic hit song from his solo career, "Crazy Train." The team has used it as an introduction song before games at Gillette Stadium for over 20 years.

Along with that, Osbourne also performed in 2005 at Gillette Stadium before the Patriots' season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, where the team hoisted their Super Bowl XXXIX banner.