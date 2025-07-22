One thing to watch at each position during 2025 Patriots training camp

Football is just about back in Foxborough - and across the country. On Wednesday teams across the NFL kick off 2025 training camp. That includes the New England Patriots, who will hold their first practice of the summer Wednesday morning on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

With a rebuilt roster, there's a lot to watch when it comes to the next five weeks between the first practice and roster cut day, which this year is Tuesday, August 26. A large portion of that will be position and roster battles, which we covered on Monday.

Beyond that though, there are plenty of other storylines, up and down the roster. Let's take a look at one non-position battle storyline at each position ahead of camp opening...

Quarterback: Drake Maye's comfort in Josh McDaniels' offense

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Drake Maye had highs and lows this spring, starting off OTAs with a four-interception practice before finding his stride as minicamp rolled around. He looked more comfortable as the spring went on, which makes sense for a quarterback in his first year in a new system - a system being installed by Josh McDaniels.

"He's very smart and works really hard," McDaniels said in Maye when asked about the second-year quarterback learning the new playbook. "He's doing a really good job of digesting information, processing the corrections when there is a correction to be made, and going out there with a great attitude."

After a few weeks away we'll see how that comfort continues into the summer, and how smooth Maye looks when things speed up in padded practices in the second week of camp. Will Maye pick up where he left off at the end of the spring? Or will he continue making strides that will allow him to hit the ground running come Week 1?

Running back: What kind of role does Lan Larison carve out

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots have three running backs that figures to be locks or close to locks to make the team - Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, and rookie second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson. Will there be room for a fourth?

In the past under McDaniels keeping four running backs has never been out of the question for the Patriots. If they're going to do so this year the leading contender would be UDFA Lan Larison, who led the FCS with 2,387 all-purpose yards last year.

Larison's versatility in the backfield - in college at UC Davis he showed he could run between the tackles, outside, and play in the passing game - should help his case, but he's going to need to do more to earn a fourth running back spot. In addition to shining in those areas he'll also likely need to carve out a role on special teams, similar to players like Brandon Bolden and Rex Burkhead in the past. He'll be key to watch as much in the kicking game as he will be on offense.

Wide receiver: Stefon Diggs' status

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This is the first of a couple of position where the biggest thing to watch is where a player or players are at physically. None may be more consequential though than Stefon Diggs, who projects as the teams top receiver if healthy.

Diggs tore his ACL back in late October. He was able to get on the field this spring and did appear to be moving very well individually, especially for a player seven months removed from the injury. However, he was limited to just individual drills and walkthroughs, and did not participate in full-speed team periods.

Almost two months later, we'll see how much progress Diggs has made. If he's participating in full-speed drills early in camp (it doesn't even have to be Day 1), that would be an encouraging sign for him playing Week 1. Things are already off to a good start, with Diggs not among the players initially placed on the PUP list.

Tight end/Fullback: Is the fullback back?

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

McDaniels has always been a fan of the traditional fullback in his offense, and Vrabel hinted back when he was hired that the position could be returning to New England. Now, it's time to see if that will come to fruition.

Right now the Patriots have one true fullback on the roster in UDFA Brock Lampe. He fits the mold of the traditional Patriots lead-blocking fullback (ex. James Develin, Jakob Johnson) and if he's heavily involved in camp once there's a focus on the run game with the pads on, that would be a strong sign he's here to stay.

They also have Jaheim Bell who is more of a move fullback/H-back/hybrid tight end type. Would McDaniels turn to a more 'modern' version of the fullback position used by teams like the San Francisco 49ers with Kyle Juszczyk? If so, expect to see more of Bell this summer.

Offensive line: Rookie development

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Tackle was arguably the Patriots' weakest position on the field last year. They invested in a major way in an upgrade this offseason by using the fourth overall pick on Will Campbell. Now, it's time to see if Campbell can live up to the pick.

Don't expect to hear much definitively about Campbell over the first few days of camp. The real evaluation doesn't start until the pads come on, which is usually about four or five practices in. At that point though, all eyes will be on No. 66. Is he holding up protecting Maye's blindside? Does he look NFL ready, or will the learning curve be steeper?

Campbell isn't the only rookie with something to prove on the offensive line. Third-round pick Jared Wilson should have a chance to compete with veteran Garrett Bradbury for the starting job. Wilson was limited throughout the spring so he'll be playing catch-up early, but if he can get going by the time the pads come on he should be in the mix for snaps with the starting offense.

Defensive line: Stopping the run

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots did plenty to overhaul their defensive front this offseason, which included upgrading the pass rush. The bigger lingering concern will be run defense, for a team that ranked 23rd against the run last year.

As part of their defensive overhaul the Patriots got smaller up front. That helps their speed and quickness but comes with a price. Players like Deatrich Wise on the end and Davon Godchaux at tackle were replaced with more pass rush-centric players.

Some of the Patriots run defense will be those players stepping into more well-rounded roles. For instance, Milton Williams was rarely used as a run player in Philadelphia given the Eagles' depth on the line. He'll be exposed more to those situations in New England, and seeing how he looks early will be key to watch.

This could also be a spot where rookie Joshua Farmer, a star run defender at Florida State, could carve out a significant role on early downs. Khyiris Tonga gives the team a nose tackle, but he'll likely only play in obvious running situations.

EDGE rushers: What is Anfernee Jennings' fit?

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A new defensive system in New England means creating some roles and didn't exist here before, and getting rid of others that used to be a core part of the defense. That second one could be the case for Anfernee Jennings, who was a high-level strong side edge setter for the Patriots in both the run and pass game the last few years.

This spring though that role didn't seem to be as involved as Jennings' work with the top defense was limited. On one hand there's no clear regular role for him in this defense. Yet at the same time, he's still one of the more technically skilled players on the Patriots' defense. Will the Patriots find a new way to use him? Or will his reps continue to decrease?

Linebacker: Can Marte Mapu catch up?

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When the Patriots drafted Marte Mapu in 2023 some took it as a sign they were going to transition to the more modern quicker but lighter linebacker. Instead Mapu moved to safety and over the last two years has struggled to find playing time between depth ahead of him at the position and dealing with injuries (he had an 18% defensive usage rate his rookie year, then 43% last year).

Now Mapu makes the move back to linebacker in a system that is much more of a fit with his skillset. On top of that there's a depth need at the position so he should be able to compete for a roster spot. In order to do so he'll need to show quickly he's advanced mostly behind the scenes the last two years while he was mostly working as a safety.

Cornerback: Split between traditional and 'big' slot

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis on the outside the boundary corner spots are not a question for the Patriots. The real question is on the inside.

Marcus Jones returns as the presumed starting slot cornerback. However in Tennessee Mike Vrabel's defenses often used a 'big slot' corner in order to help against the run. As tough and physical of a player as he is that could be an interesting spot for Jones at 5-foot-8, 188 pounds.

That doesn't mean Jones is going to get usurped on the depth chart. There will still certainly be situations where the Patriots want and need his coverage skills on the field. However, how much he'll alternate with a 'big slot' - most likely Alex Austin based on what we saw this spring - is an unknown heading into camp.

Safety: Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger's status

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Both Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger played through injuries for the heavy marjority of last season when they were on the field. It had a clear impact on their level of play.

When both are healthy, Peppers and Dugger are an explosive playmaking duo at the safety position. Even just one can help elevate the defense. For this Patriots defense to hit its ceiling, it'll need the best version of both guys with little proven depth behind them.

Is that what we'll get? Dugger was a non-participant throughout this spring, but did not open camp on the PUP or NFI lists. Peppers was on the field, and was featured leading a team huddle in the recent Forged In Foxborough episode. We'll see how involved both are throughout the summer, and if they look fully healthy for the first time in a long time.

Special teams: Clean operation

Two-thirds of the Patriots' special teams operation is new with rookie kicker Andy Borregales and long snapper Julian Ashby. Along with punter/holder Bryce Baringer, they'll work this summer to get on the same page.