Mike Vrabel gives status update on Stefon Diggs, others ahead of Patriots training camp

After not being placed on PUP over the weekend, Stefon Diggs was fully cleared for practice ahead of the start of New England Patriots training camp on Wednesday. In his pre-training camp press conference on Tuesday, head coach Mike Vrabel shared more about just how involved Diggs will be to start the summer.

“I don’t see any limitations right now,” Vrabel said of Diggs, who tore his ACL back in October. “Is he going to take every single rep of every single period? No, and I don’t think any player will. But we’re off to a good start and encouraged by what we saw here in the last couple days.”

That's a change from where Diggs, 31, was last time the Patriots practiced in the spring. He was able to get on the field and take part in individual drills and walkthroughs, but not full-speed team drills.

"It's a testament to how hard he worked," Vrabel added on Diggs' progress.

Diggs' status will still be something to monitor throughout camp. However, the fact he'll be able to hit the ground running Day 1 in camp should be seen as encouraging for his chances to play Week 1.

Tuesday came with more good injury news for the Patriots as well. Vrabel said that he expects linebacker Jahlani Tavai, cornerback Carlton Davis, and wide receiver Jeremiah Webb to be on the field for the first practice after being placed on PUP/NFI over the weekend.