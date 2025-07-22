LISTEN LIVE

WATCH: We have our first video of Mike Vrabel owning a Patriots reporter

Mike Vrabel is off to a hot start in his press conferences, after taking a reporter to task for asking a repeat question.

Kyle Fabrizio
Mike Vrabel

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel holds a press conference before minicamp at Gillette Stadium.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On the eve of the Patriots' first full-squad training camp practice, head coach Mike Vrabel hosted a press conference with the media down at Gillette Stadium. The theme surrounding Vrabel's remarks boiled down to one word: preparedness.

Based on Vrabel's response to a question asked by reporters, the first-year Patriots coach wasn't dictating that message only to his players.

Earlier in Vrabel's press conference, the Patriots coach was asked by NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran how his players had handled their five-week break away from the team's facility. Vrabel explained how his players met his expectation when it came to staying in shape and hitting their respective weights.

Several questions later, the Boston Globe's Ben Volin asked essentially the same question. Vrabel did not seem too fond in the idea of being asked, and having to answer, the same question twice.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to the media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium.Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to the media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium.

The bitingly sarcastic Vrabel took this opportunity to remind the reporters to pay attention to the questions that are asked, so he doesn't have to repeat himself.

"I mean, whether you were in a coma when I answered Tom's [Curran] question, typing on your phone or tweeting, I don't know, but I spent five minutes answering that question," Vrabel fired back. "I can go back through it, but I'd rather not."

Vrabel was gracious enough to give another thorough answer, but made it clear he hopes this was the last time he's asked a repeat question.

"So, I'll be able to answer that question, again, hopefully only once, in a few days," Vrabel added.

It's apparent that the new Patriots head coach is attempting to instill a certain culture throughout the entire facility at 1 Patriot Place. Based on his remarks in the press conference, that doesn't mean just for his players, but also for the people reporting on them.

NEXT: Patriots Defensive Coordinator Back With Team Following Offseason Health Scare

Mike VrabelNew England Patriots
Kyle FabrizioWriter
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 13: Members of the New England Patriots line up with the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots announce throwback uniform games for 2025Alex Barth
Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) stretches during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLMike Vrabel gives status update on Stefon Diggs, others ahead of Patriots training campAlex Barth
Terrell Williams
NFLPatriots defensive coordinator back with team following offseason health scareMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect