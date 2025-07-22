WATCH: We have our first video of Mike Vrabel owning a Patriots reporter

On the eve of the Patriots' first full-squad training camp practice, head coach Mike Vrabel hosted a press conference with the media down at Gillette Stadium. The theme surrounding Vrabel's remarks boiled down to one word: preparedness.

Based on Vrabel's response to a question asked by reporters, the first-year Patriots coach wasn't dictating that message only to his players.

Earlier in Vrabel's press conference, the Patriots coach was asked by NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran how his players had handled their five-week break away from the team's facility. Vrabel explained how his players met his expectation when it came to staying in shape and hitting their respective weights.

Several questions later, the Boston Globe's Ben Volin asked essentially the same question. Vrabel did not seem too fond in the idea of being asked, and having to answer, the same question twice.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to the media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium.

The bitingly sarcastic Vrabel took this opportunity to remind the reporters to pay attention to the questions that are asked, so he doesn't have to repeat himself.

"I mean, whether you were in a coma when I answered Tom's [Curran] question, typing on your phone or tweeting, I don't know, but I spent five minutes answering that question," Vrabel fired back. "I can go back through it, but I'd rather not."

Vrabel was gracious enough to give another thorough answer, but made it clear he hopes this was the last time he's asked a repeat question.

"So, I'll be able to answer that question, again, hopefully only once, in a few days," Vrabel added.