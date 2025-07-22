Celtics add NCAA steals leader to Maine roster

Hayden Gray #3 of the UC San Diego Tritons drives on L.J. Cason #2 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Boston Celtics are keeping one of their Summer League players in the organization, as they look toward training camp.

Hayden Gray is being added to the Maine Celtics roster in the G League, according to Noa Dalzell at CelticsBlog.com. Gray led Division I in steals as a senior at UC San Diego in 2024-25, with 3.1 per game. He also averaged 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 35 games.

UC San Diego won the Big West conference championship over UC Irvine in March. Gray led the Tritons with 22 points in the 14-point victory, and of course tied for the game-high with three steals.

Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images

Gray was an unheralded prospect and went undrafted. He may not be NBA-ready coming out of college, but as a career 39.5% 3-point shooter and a skilled defender, he could develop into a capable combo guard.