Celtics add NCAA steals leader to Maine roster

The C’s were impressed enough with one of their summer league players to keep him in the organization.

Matt Dolloff
Hayden Gray #3 of the UC San Diego Tritons drives on L.J. Cason #2 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are keeping one of their Summer League players in the organization, as they look toward training camp.

Hayden Gray is being added to the Maine Celtics roster in the G League, according to Noa Dalzell at CelticsBlog.com. Gray led Division I in steals as a senior at UC San Diego in 2024-25, with 3.1 per game. He also averaged 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 35 games.

UC San Diego won the Big West conference championship over UC Irvine in March. Gray led the Tritons with 22 points in the 14-point victory, and of course tied for the game-high with three steals.

Hayden Gray #3 of the UC San Diego Tritons reacts after a three point basket during the Big West Men's Basketball Tournament Championship game against the UC Irvine Anteaters.Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images

Gray was an unheralded prospect and went undrafted. He may not be NBA-ready coming out of college, but as a career 39.5% 3-point shooter and a skilled defender, he could develop into a capable combo guard.

He may need to round out his game to make it to the NBA, but Gray is nonetheless an intriguing add to watch as he develops in the G League.

Boston Celticshayden gray
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
