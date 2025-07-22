Report: Damian Lillard ‘really considered’ Celtics before Portland return

At the end of the day, Brad Stevens and the Celtics could not match what the Trail Blazers were pitching to franchise icon Damian Lillard.

Returning to Portland on a three-year, $42 million deal that'll allow him to make over $70 million per year between the Blazers and his Bucks buyout, the Blazers were always able to blow whatever the Celtics and the field were offering out of the water. Even for a man nicknamed Dame D.O.L.L.A, the allure of the Blazers went beyond the financials, with Portland representing a reunion and also a chance for Lillard to be closer to his children.

But that doesn't mean that Lillard was not intrigued by what a team like Boston was trying to sell him on during his unexpected free agency process. And apparently the Celtics, even in an offseason of cuts, were a team that Lillard legitimately considered joining while exploring his post-Milwaukee options.

"Over a dozen teams made minimum and midlevel exception offers to Dame," ESPN's Shams Charania said in the wake of Lillard's move back to Portland. "Two teams, in particular, I'm told that Damian Lillard really considered: Celtics and the Timberwolves. He held calls with both teams at different points."

With Lillard now 35 years old and currently on the mend from a torn Achilles sustained during the 2025 playoffs, coming in second or third place in the sweepstakes for his services may not be a huge win for the C's. Or a win at all, really. But it could also speak to how the Celtics are still viewed around the league, even after their cost-cutting trades, with a nine-time All-Star considering the Celtics and perhaps even joining Boston had it not been for the personal dynamics of being back in a city that allows to be with your family.

Boston's hopes of signing Lillard were largely hitched on the hopes of him helping the club when he and Jayson Tatum were fully healthy sometime in 2026, of course. And the truth is that there's not another Lillard-esque option for the C's to take a chance on, at least from an offensive point of view.

But it's all window-dressing for Boston until they get their superstar back in action, and Stevens would be the first person to admit as much.

"The most important acquisition that we’re going to be able to make in the next couple of years is getting Tatum out of a boot, right?" Stevens said at a press conference earlier this month. "I mean, we’re not beating that one. That’s gonna be the best thing that can happen for us."