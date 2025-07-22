Multiple former Bruins officially hang up their skates

Mar 15, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) takes the ice to warm up before playing the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We are undoubtedly in the slow season of the Bruins and NHL offseason.

But this past week did come with some Bruins-related news, as three former Bruins players formally announced their retirements from the NHL.

Beginning in goal, former Bruins netminder Jaroslav Halak announced his retirement from pro hockey after 17 seasons. A Bruin for three seasons from 2018 to 2021, Halak compiled a 49-23-14 record, along with a .918 save percentage and 2.40 goals against average, in 90 games for Boston over that three-season run. Halak served as the backup goaltender for the Bruins on their 2019 run to the Stanley Cup Final, and also won the Jennings Trophy with Tuukka Rask as the NHL's top goaltending tandem in 2019-20 before ultimately losing the backup gig to Jeremy Swayman in 2021.

Halak's most notable Bruins run came in the Toronto bubble in 2020, when he was asked to be Boston's starting goaltender in the playoffs following Rask's departure from the bubble due to a family emergency. In nine games, Halak helped get the Bruins to the second round and won four games and posted a .902 save percentage while the B's were downed in the second round.

Halak also filmed a commercial at the (old) Sports Hub studios, but that's probably not the biggest accomplishment of his career.

Following his exit from the Bruins, Halak played for the Canucks and Rangers, and had a tryout with the Hurricanes during the 2023-24 season but was released without signing a contract with Carolina.

Halak retires from hockey as the most accomplished Slovakian-born goaltender in league history, but admitted that he wanted to get to 300 wins before ultimately calling it quits at 295 career wins.

In addition to Halak, the opening week and change of free agency also came with the word that Riley Nash had formally retired from pro hockey.

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 27: Riley Nash reacts after scoring against the Hurricanes at TD Garden on February 27, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

An NHLer for 12 years, and a Bruin for two, Nash's best year of his pro career came during his time in Boston, with a career-high 15 goals and 41 points for the Bruins during the 2017-18 season. Nash left the Bruins following that season, and never came close to matching those numbers again, with 14 points in 2019-20 standing out as Nash's post-Bruins best in any season.

Nash missed all of last season due to a knee injury sustained during the 2023-24 season, and that injury ultimately proved to be too much to overcome.

“It is definitely something weird to say and it hasn’t really sunk in yet, even though I basically had all of last year away from the rink, but this year will still be weird," Nash said of retirement earlier this month (via TSN). "This is all I’ve done and focused on for the past 30 years, but now is the time to end this chapter or book and look at what’s next.”

And stepping into the wayback machine, this past week also came with Blake Wheeler formally announcing his NHL retirement after 16 seasons.

BOSTON - DECEMBER 13: Blake Wheeler #26 of the Boston Bruins tries to get around Niclas Havelid #28 of the Atlanta Thrashers on December 13, 2008 at the TD Banknorth Garden. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Drafted by the Coyotes but ultimately signing with the Bruins as a marquee college free agent ahead of the 2008-09 season, the Minnesota-born Wheeler spent the first two and a half years of his career with the Bruins.

Wheeler's rookie season started with a bang, too, and his 21 goals and 45 points in 81 games for Boston as a rookie were enough to see Wheeler finish sixth in the Calder Trophy voting and 24th in the Selke vote.

The 6-foot-5 Wheeler totaled 50 goals and 110 points in 221 games with the Bruins, but will probably go down as known best for his exit from the Black and Gold, as his trade out of town and to Atlanta allowed the Bruins to bring Rich Peverley to Boston on the way to a Stanley Cup in 2011.

Wheeler emerged as a franchise player for the Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise, and spent the final year of his career in New York as a Ranger.