Red Sox issue update on status of Tanner Houck

TAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 14: Tanner Houck #89 of the Boston Red Sox reacts in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 14, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Red Sox have been trying to get Tanner Houck's game off the ocean floor for over two months now. But it's back to square one for the Red Sox, with Houck shut down indefinitely, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

The issue relates to the right pronator injury that's kept Houck off Boston's roster since mid-May, and comes after the injury popped up during Houck's rehab stint with Triple-A Worcester earlier this month.

“He’s going to stay on the IL,” Cora told reporters ahead of Monday's game in Philadelphia. “They checked on him. There’s no surgery needed. Just rest. Re-set him now, get treatment and see where we’re headed after that.

"This happened during the week. He felt it in his last one. He saw the doctors and all that stuff. We’ve got to go to Step 1, I guess."

Prior to landing on the injured list, Houck was almost historically miserable in his nine outings for Boston this year, with an 0-3 record, 8.04 record, batters hitting .318 off of him, and 57 hits and 10 home runs allowed over just 43.2 innings of work. Houck was absolutely smoked the last time we saw him on an MLB mound, too, with 11 earned runs allowed in just 2.1 innings of work against the Tigers back on May 12. The Red Sox placed him on the IL two days later.

The 29-year-old Houck's rehab attempts went just as poorly, really, with Houck posting a 1-3 record, 5.74 ERA, and Houck allowing 10 earned runs on 18 hits (two home runs) and six walks over just 15.2 innings of work between Triple-A Worcester and Double-A Portland. And as noted by Cora, Houck experienced pain in his final outing with Worcester, which came back on July 9 against Rochester, which led to Monday's decision by the Red Sox.

The decision came with the Red Sox needing to either activate Houck or keep him on the injured list with his rehab assignment officially up, and this did seem like an inevitability given what Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow had said about Houck when his name came up prior to the All-Star break.

"We’re still talking through what the situation looks like," Breslow said when discussing Houck earlier this month, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo. "Obviously, he’s been a really good starter in the big leagues for some time. We’ll have to figure out what’s right for Tanner and what’s right for the team."

Given what Houck looked like prior to landing on the injured list in May, anything positive that Cora & Co. got out of him this season was probably a bonus. But the idea of Houck, who was an All Star last year, returning to the Boston rotation at something closer to 100 percent and being a legitimate boost down the stretch was always the goal until it wasn't. Monday was indeed the painful confirmation that that will not happy for the 2025 Red Sox.

And so with Houck out, and with Hunter Dobbins also out for the season after tearing his ACL earlier this month, the Red Sox will have to lean on Richard Fitts as a member of their rotation for the foreseeable future.

That might not be enough for a playoff-caliber Sox team that's gotten some mixed-bag results behind Garrett Crochet, with Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Walker Buehler all having moments good and bad throughout the year.