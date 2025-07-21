Red Sox bring back former WooSox catcher on new deal
A familiar face to WooSox fans is back in the system, as Craig Breslow shores up his catcher depth.
The Boston Red Sox brought back a familiar face to their minor-league system last week.
As reported by MassLive's Chris Cotillo last Thursday, the Red Sox have signed catcher Ronaldo Hernandez to a minor-league deal. Herhandez, 27, previously played for Triple-A Worcester from 2021-23. He's already played one game in his second stint with the WooSox, going 1-for-5 at the plate on Saturday against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, his previous pro team.
Hernandez has never played in the major leagues, and has a career .792 OPS with 115 home runs in 839 games at all levels since 2015. He was most recently in the New York Yankees system with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He also spent time with Puebla in the independent Mexican League during 2025.
WooSox catcher Ronaldo Hernandez
As long as Boston's catcher depth chart (Carlos Narvaez, Connor Wong) stays healthy, Hernandez is still a long shot to make the majors here. As Cotillo noted, Hernandez's return to Worcester is essentially shoring up minor-league depth at catcher after the Red Sox traded Blake Sabol to the White Sox for cash considerations before the All-Star break.
But if Narvaez or Wong have to miss time, perhaps Hernandez gets a chance to realize his major-league dream.