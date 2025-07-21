Red Sox bring back former WooSox catcher on new deal

The Boston Red Sox brought back a familiar face to their minor-league system last week.

As reported by MassLive's Chris Cotillo last Thursday, the Red Sox have signed catcher Ronaldo Hernandez to a minor-league deal. Herhandez, 27, previously played for Triple-A Worcester from 2021-23. He's already played one game in his second stint with the WooSox, going 1-for-5 at the plate on Saturday against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, his previous pro team.

Hernandez has never played in the major leagues, and has a career .792 OPS with 115 home runs in 839 games at all levels since 2015. He was most recently in the New York Yankees system with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He also spent time with Puebla in the independent Mexican League during 2025.

Syndication: Worcester Telegram

WooSox catcher Ronaldo Hernandez

As long as Boston's catcher depth chart (Carlos Narvaez, Connor Wong) stays healthy, Hernandez is still a long shot to make the majors here. As Cotillo noted, Hernandez's return to Worcester is essentially shoring up minor-league depth at catcher after the Red Sox traded Blake Sabol to the White Sox for cash considerations before the All-Star break.