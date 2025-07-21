LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox bring back former WooSox catcher on new deal

A familiar face to WooSox fans is back in the system, as Craig Breslow shores up his catcher depth.

Matt Dolloff
Worcester Red Sox catcher Ronaldo Hernandez.

Worcester Red Sox catcher Ronaldo Hernandez.

Syndication: Worcester Telegram

The Boston Red Sox brought back a familiar face to their minor-league system last week.

As reported by MassLive's Chris Cotillo last Thursday, the Red Sox have signed catcher Ronaldo Hernandez to a minor-league deal. Herhandez, 27, previously played for Triple-A Worcester from 2021-23. He's already played one game in his second stint with the WooSox, going 1-for-5 at the plate on Saturday against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, his previous pro team.

Hernandez has never played in the major leagues, and has a career .792 OPS with 115 home runs in 839 games at all levels since 2015. He was most recently in the New York Yankees system with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He also spent time with Puebla in the independent Mexican League during 2025.

Worcester Red Sox catcher Ronaldo Hernandez smiles while taking his batting gloves off.Syndication: Worcester Telegram

WooSox catcher Ronaldo Hernandez

As long as Boston's catcher depth chart (Carlos Narvaez, Connor Wong) stays healthy, Hernandez is still a long shot to make the majors here. As Cotillo noted, Hernandez's return to Worcester is essentially shoring up minor-league depth at catcher after the Red Sox traded Blake Sabol to the White Sox for cash considerations before the All-Star break.

But if Narvaez or Wong have to miss time, perhaps Hernandez gets a chance to realize his major-league dream.

NEXT: Red Sox Still 'Aiming High' For Pitcher Trade

Boston Red SoxRonaldo Hernandez
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
David Robertson of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch during a game.
MLBRed Sox report indicates they’re still looking hard for bullpen helpMatt Dolloff
Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox is seen before the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025. Bregman will play an important role in the Red Sox second half.
MLBThe Red Sox second half will be worth watchingAdam 12
Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins throws a pitch during a game.
MLBIt sounds like the Red Sox are still ‘aiming high’ for a pitcher tradeMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect