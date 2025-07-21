Red Sox drop series opener against Phillies in bizarre fashion

Jul 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez (75) is called for catcher’s interference against Philadelphia Phillies second base Edmundo Sosa (33) during the tenth inning that gave the Phillies the winning run at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox's post-All-Star break struggles continued on Monday night. They dropped their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 and have now lost three of four since the break and their 10-game winning streak. However Monday night's loss may sting a little extra, given how the game ended.

After going up 1-0 right away on a first inning leadoff home run by Jarren Duran, the Red Sox surrendered two runs in the fourth inning. They'd score once more in the top of the sixth, tying the game and eventually going to extra innings.

In the 10th the Red Sox failed to score in the top half, meaning the Phillies were able to play small ball looking to simply drive in the ghost runner for the win. That started with Otto Kemp drawing a walk, and then Max Kepler being intentionally walked after a passed ball on Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez put runners on second and third with nobody out. That brought up Edmundo Sosa batting in the ninth part of the order after having pinch hit earlier in the game.

On a 1-2 count, Sosa checked his swing on a pitch outside that was initially ruled a ball. However before he fully checked his swing his bat made contact with Narvaez's glove behind the plate, resulting in a catcher's interference. By rule the batter was awarded first base, and with the bases loaded that resulted in the Phillies winning on one of the more anti-climatic walk-offs you'll see.

The play was not even initially ruled catcher's interference. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson challenged the play successfully to get his team the win.

That ended up being the seventh catcher's interference of the year for the Red Sox, which leads Major League Baseball. Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive, it was just the second walk-off catcher's interference since 1920. The other happened on Aug. 1, 1971 in a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds (the Dodgers won 5-4).

According to the rules section on MLB.com, "the batter is awarded first base if the catcher (or any other fielder) interferes with him at any point during a pitch." A swing is not required for the penalty to come into play.

That capped what was a rough night for Narvaez. He went 0-for-3 at the plate with two strikeouts, and had the passed ball and error charged on the deciding pitch.