Red Sox report indicates they’re still looking hard for bullpen help

The Boston Red Sox reportedly made a real effort to sign a notable free-agent reliever that ultimately joined the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to baseball insider Bob Nightengale, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and assistant GM Eddie Romero personally scouted reliever David Robertson last Saturday in Providence. Robertson worked out privately for representatives of nine MLB teams, with Dombrowski ultimately landing him over the team that fired him six years ago.

Robertson, who turned 40 years old in April, was most recently with the Texas Rangers in the 2024 season. He posted a 3.00 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 72 innings over 68 appearances, converting two saves in the process.

The Red Sox have been prominent in trade rumors ahead of the deadline, especially in the pitching market. There have been conflicting reports as to their preference, or how high they are aiming for an addition to their rotation.

Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

David Robertson

But it's clear, now, that they're still looking to add an impact arm to the bullpen, as well. It's possible that Robertson still has plenty in the tank for the Phillies after a strong season in Texas, even after hitting the big 4-0. He threw his cut fastball at 93.3 mph on average in 2024 (via Fangraphs), to go along with his knuckle curve.

It was likely just Robertson's age that prevented him from landing a new contract in the offseason. It's common for aging players to become midseason acquisitions as they power through the twilight of their careers. The Red Sox could have used him as a right-handed complement to All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman.

The Sox still have 10 days to make moves to improve their ballclub ahead of the July 31 deadline. Despite losing two out of three to the Chicago Cubs upon their return from the All-Star break, they enter Monday tied with the Seattle Mariners for the second American League Wild Card spot. But Seattle has two games in hand and a one-game lead in the loss column.