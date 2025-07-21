LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox report indicates they’re still looking hard for bullpen help

Craig Breslow personally scouted a notable free-agent reliever last week, indicating what’s at the top of his mind right now.

Matt Dolloff
David Robertson of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch during a game.

David Robertson of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch during a game.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox reportedly made a real effort to sign a notable free-agent reliever that ultimately joined the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to baseball insider Bob Nightengale, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and assistant GM Eddie Romero personally scouted reliever David Robertson last Saturday in Providence. Robertson worked out privately for representatives of nine MLB teams, with Dombrowski ultimately landing him over the team that fired him six years ago.

Robertson, who turned 40 years old in April, was most recently with the Texas Rangers in the 2024 season. He posted a 3.00 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 72 innings over 68 appearances, converting two saves in the process.

The Red Sox have been prominent in trade rumors ahead of the deadline, especially in the pitching market. There have been conflicting reports as to their preference, or how high they are aiming for an addition to their rotation.

David Robertson of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch during a game.Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

David Robertson

But it's clear, now, that they're still looking to add an impact arm to the bullpen, as well. It's possible that Robertson still has plenty in the tank for the Phillies after a strong season in Texas, even after hitting the big 4-0. He threw his cut fastball at 93.3 mph on average in 2024 (via Fangraphs), to go along with his knuckle curve.

It was likely just Robertson's age that prevented him from landing a new contract in the offseason. It's common for aging players to become midseason acquisitions as they power through the twilight of their careers. The Red Sox could have used him as a right-handed complement to All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman.

The Sox still have 10 days to make moves to improve their ballclub ahead of the July 31 deadline. Despite losing two out of three to the Chicago Cubs upon their return from the All-Star break, they enter Monday tied with the Seattle Mariners for the second American League Wild Card spot. But Seattle has two games in hand and a one-game lead in the loss column.

Coincidentally, the Red Sox take on the Phillies in a three-game set from Monday-Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park. It would be aggravating for Red Sox fans if Robertson helps his new team win games against a Boston team that's fighting hard to stay in the playoff race.

NEXT: Meet The Red Sox' 2025 Draft Class

Boston Red SoxDavid Robertson
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Worcester Red Sox catcher Ronaldo Hernandez.
MLBRed Sox bring back former WooSox catcher on new dealMatt Dolloff
Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox is seen before the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025. Bregman will play an important role in the Red Sox second half.
MLBThe Red Sox second half will be worth watchingAdam 12
Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins throws a pitch during a game.
MLBIt sounds like the Red Sox are still ‘aiming high’ for a pitcher tradeMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect