A Patriots training camp preview with a twist

With players already reporting to Patriots training camp, we had the opportunity to bring back one of our favorite insiders.

Mike Reiss joins us on Monday mornings during the football season to talk all things Patriots and NFL. He's been covering the Pats for ESPN since 2009, and it feels like he's been contributing to the show for that long as well. Read his latest on camp here.

As you'll see in the clip above, we covered a lot in a short period of time. A "fair" assessment of potential Patriots wins, Stefon Diggs, and Josh McDaniels' influence on Drake Maye were all discussed. Then, Mike hung around for an extra segment. That's when things got fun.

Patriots Training Camp to Summer Rock Camp

Mike made the most of his offseason downtime, attending a staggering 11 concerts since mid-May. He turned his live music exploits into a game, suppling Fred with short clips from videos he shot at the various shows and challenging the show to name the artists and titles.