A Patriots training camp preview with a twist

An old friend comes through with the analysis and something extra.

Adam 12

With players already reporting to Patriots training camp, we had the opportunity to bring back one of our favorite insiders.

Mike Reiss joins us on Monday mornings during the football season to talk all things Patriots and NFL. He's been covering the Pats for ESPN since 2009, and it feels like he's been contributing to the show for that long as well. Read his latest on camp here.

As you'll see in the clip above, we covered a lot in a short period of time. A "fair" assessment of potential Patriots wins, Stefon Diggs, and Josh McDaniels' influence on Drake Maye were all discussed. Then, Mike hung around for an extra segment. That's when things got fun.

Patriots Training Camp to Summer Rock Camp

Mike made the most of his offseason downtime, attending a staggering 11 concerts since mid-May. He turned his live music exploits into a game, suppling Fred with short clips from videos he shot at the various shows and challenging the show to name the artists and titles.

You can play along above or via the show's podcast below. Without spoiling the fun (or the answers), I'll say this: if you're well-versed in '80s pop and rock, you will do well in this game. And if that's your musical wheelhouse, keep an eye out for Reiss the next time you're at a show.

Drake MayeNew England Patriotsstefon diggs
Adam 12Writer
