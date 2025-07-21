LISTEN LIVE

New report says Terry McLaurin ‘will explore every option’ to get new contract

A new report indicates Terry McLaurin could request a trade if his contract issues with the Washington Commanders continue.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – JANUARY 07: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on January 07, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

With T.J. Watt getting his megadeal done with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is now the biggest name in the NFL looking for a new contract. With training camps opening on Wednesday, the timeline is starting to accelerate on the situation.

McLaurin, who turns 30 in September, is entering the final year of his contract and looking for a new long-term deal. While McLaurin did not participate in Washington's spring practices, as of last week he said that while he was 'frustrated' by the state of the negotiations he wanted to remain with the team and did not plan on requesting a trade.

However, a new report from FOX Sports' Henry McKenna indicates that could change if progress isn't made. "If necessary, McLaurin will explore every option, including a holdout, a hold-in and a trade request," McKenna relayed from a source. "'Everything will be on the table,' the source told me. But McLaurin is taking things day-by-day in hopes of hearing more from the Commanders, who have not talked to him about his contract in weeks — even after he spoke out about his dissatisfaction."

McKenna also added that at this point McLaurin "is most interested in 'trying to bring a deal together, not breaking the team apart.'"

As long as McLaurin isn't requesting a trade, there's little to no reason for the Commanders to entertain the idea. With the development of second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels at the forefront of the organization moving on from McLaurin would be a major blow, especially considering the lack of receiver talent behind him on the depth chart. All of the upside for the Commanders is in getting a new deal done.

At the same time, this is the first indication that asking out is even a consideration for McLaurin. It could be a 'last resort' after a true hold-out or hold-in, but the situation remains one to watch for wide receiver-needy teams like the New England Patriots. Last week, SI's Albert Breer shared that be believes the Patriots "would be very interested" if McLaurin were to hit the trade market.

The next checkpoint in this saga will come on Tuesday, which is the veteran report date to Commanders training camp. All eyes will be on whether McLaurin shows up to work as conversations continue, or if he continues his holdout from the spring.

