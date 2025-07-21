ESPN insider views Jarren Duran deadline trade as unlikely

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox drives in a run with a single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.

With 10 days to go until the MLB trade deadline the rumor mill continues to heat up. On Monday morning ESPN dropped a new trade deadline rankings, with one Red Sox player among the top players expected to be available in terms of potential value to an acquiring team.

Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel have outfielder Jarren Duran ranked as the third-best player available 10 days out from the MLB trade deadline. He's ranked behind only Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez and Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan.

However, they don't see Duran's value on the market necessarily guaranteeing a trade. In their piece the ESPN writers gave each player a 'chance of trade' with Duran's coming in at 25%.

"With Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, the Red Sox have the outfield depth to consider moving Duran for controllable, top-end pitching," the piece notes. Potential fits listed for Duran are the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies. In a separate piece on Monday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic noted the Padres and Phillies as having interest.