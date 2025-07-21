LISTEN LIVE

ESPN insider views Jarren Duran deadline trade as unlikely

With 10 days to go until the MLB trade deadline the rumor mill continues to heat up. On Monday morning ESPN dropped a new trade deadline rankings, with one Red…

Alex Barth
Jarren Duran

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox drives in a run with a single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

With 10 days to go until the MLB trade deadline the rumor mill continues to heat up. On Monday morning ESPN dropped a new trade deadline rankings, with one Red Sox player among the top players expected to be available in terms of potential value to an acquiring team.

Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel have outfielder Jarren Duran ranked as the third-best player available 10 days out from the MLB trade deadline. He's ranked behind only Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez and Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan.

However, they don't see Duran's value on the market necessarily guaranteeing a trade. In their piece the ESPN writers gave each player a 'chance of trade' with Duran's coming in at 25%.

"With Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, the Red Sox have the outfield depth to consider moving Duran for controllable, top-end pitching," the piece notes. Potential fits listed for Duran are the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies. In a separate piece on Monday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic noted the Padres and Phillies as having interest.

So far this year Duran is hitting .257 with eight home runs and 50 RBIs in 100 games. He leads the American League in plate appearances (488), at bats (405), and triples (10). Duran, who will turn 29 in September, is under team control via arbitration through the 2028 season.

Boston Red SoxMLB
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
