Celtics add another NBA champion to front office

Mar 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the court before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden.

It's been an offseason of significant change for the Boston Celtics.

But if there's one thing that the Celtics can take comfort in, it's that they're bringing another champion into the fold in their front office (and one they're with familiar with at that), with Drew Nicholas hired as the club's new executive director of player personnel per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Nicholas is coming to the Celtics after spending last year as a scout in the Nets organization, and after spending the two prior seasons with Denver, with whom he won a championship in 2023 as the Nuggets' director of scouting.

Boston's hiring of Nicholas comes following the departure of Austin Ainge for Utah earlier this offseason, as well as Celtics director of scouting Remy Cofield leaving the club for a post with the University of Arkansas towards the end of the 2024-25 NBA season. There was a ton of institutional knowledge lost from Brad Stevens' front office with those departures, too, with Ainge having been with the Celtics for 15 years, while Cofield had been with the Celtics since 2013 and spent the last five years as Boston's director of scouting.

As noted, the Celtics are indeed familiar with the 44-year-old Nicholas, who had a successful playing career in Europe prior to jumping into the scouting game, with Nicholas having served as a scout for the C's in 2021-22.