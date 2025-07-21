8 position battles to watch at Patriots training camp

The real ramp-up to the 2025 NFL season gets underway this week for the New England Patriots. After having the last five weeks off the team will be back on the field on Wednesday to begin training camp.

One of the biggest highlights of training camp every year are position and roster battles. With significant turnover to the roster this offseason, there are plenty to watch this summer.

First, let’s clarify the difference between a ‘position’ and ‘roster’ battle. Position battles are between players jockeying for a spot on the depth chart, while a roster battle is between players competing just to make the 53-man roster. Some battles can be both, and some roster battles can be between players at different positions (we’ll get into ‘at-large’ roster spots later this summer).

For now we’ll mainly focus on position battles, but some roster battles will also be included. Here are the tightest competitions to know in Patriots training camp this summer, with our projections of how things stand heading into camp.

Wide receiver: Position & roster battle

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Locks: Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Mack Hollins

Inside track: Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte

On the bubble: Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, Efton Chism

Outside looking in: John Jiles, DeMeer Blankumsee, Jeremiah Webb

There are a few unknown variables here that make the wide receiver position tougher to project than usual. The overall crowdedness of the position and how many receivers the Patriots will actually keep is one, compounded by the fact Diggs and Hollins are rehabbing injuries. Could either open the season on PUP, freeing up another roster spot? That will be another important storyline this summer.

As for the remaining group, Boutte’s case is bolstered by his strong season last year, while Bourne’s is bolstered by his familiarity with and former success in Josh McDaniels’ offense. It seems unlikely either one of those players would be outright cut, but both could be trade candidates prior to the start of the regular season.

If more spots are open, the first- and second-year players come into focus. Chism is trending in the right direction after a strong spring, but it’s tough to put him in the ‘inside track’ group as a UDFA who hasn’t had a single padded practice in the NFL.

Meanwhile, last year’s draft picks in Polk and Baker are trending in the opposite direction, and may not have the same roster security players of their draft standing would typically have in Year 2 given the new coaching staff. They’ll come into camp needing to prove they’re worth a spot and potentially keeping more wide receiver depth than the average year.

Third tight end: Roster battle

Alex Barth/98.5 The Sports Hub

Starters: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper

On the bubble: Jaheim Bell, Jack Westover, CJ Dippre, Gee Scott Jr.

The top of the tight end depth chart is set. This battle is really about who, if anybody, claims the third tight end spot. None of the four players in the ‘on the bubble’ group separated themselves in the spring, but they’ll have more chances to do so over the next few weeks.

This battle may come down to simply the kind of player the Patriots are looking for. If they want a blocking tight end to complement Henry and Hooper, Dippre would make sense (and he should have more chances to shine in that regard this summer compared to the non-padded practices this spring). If they’re looking for a pure receiver, Westover and Scott would fit the bill.

Then there’s Bell, who probably fits best as an H-back. That’s where UDFA fullback Brock Lampe could be a factor here. It’s not impossible that the Patriots would keep three tight ends and a true fullback, but if they do that, would they want that third tight end to be a hybrid fullback himself?

There’s also a chance none of the players end up ‘winning’ this battle. If none of the four flash, the Patriots could simply stash whoever they feel is worthy on the practice squad, and elevate third tight ends as needed to start the season until it makes sense to sign one to the 53-man roster.

Starting left guard: Position battle

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Inside track: Cole Strange

In the mix: Sidy Sow, Caedan Wallace

Outside looking in: Layden Robinson, Tyrese Robinson, Jared Wilson, Jack Conley, Yasir Durant

For the purposes of this post we’re talking specifically about the starting left guard job, making this a position and not a roster battle. Players being ‘on the outside looking in’ here refers simply to their odds of winning the starting job, and isn’t necessarily a reflection on their roster status (for that, check out our roster projection from the end of spring practices).

Nobody is a ‘lock’ right now because it feels like this is a wide open battle heading into camp. Strange got the majority of the reps late in the spring, but that was with Wes Schweitzer (since retired) not on the field.

If that continues to start the summer he would get early looks at left guard. Among those he’ll need to hold off, Sow has played left guard for the Patriots before, and had a solid summer last year before getting hurt in the preseason finale. Wallace, who primarily played tackle last season as a rookie, got some run at guard this spring and could factor in as well if the team wants to get him in the lineup to work on his development.

There are other guards who could make a run at the position too. Layden Robinson was the Patriots’ starting left guard at the end of last season, but didn’t mix in with the top offense in the spring. Tyrese Robinson did briefly during OTAs.

Finally, the Patriots could move a player from another position. Following the draft the team did say that Wilson, a third-round pick, could potentially play some guard but he’ll be in his own position battle at his primary position of center trying to beat out veteran Garrett Bradbury. Jack Conley and Yasir Durant also may get some looks having tackle/guard flexibility, but are more likely depth options.

Backup tackles: Position & roster battle

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Starters: Will Campbell, Morgan Moses

Inside track: Caedan Wallace

In the mix: Vederian Lowe, Demontrey Jacobs, Marcus Bryant, Jack Conley, Yasir Durant

Unlike at this time last year, there is a level of certainty as to who the Patriots’ starting tackles will be. Who will be backing them up? That’s another story.

This is another position that feels relatively wide open. Wallace gets a slide not over the rest of the group because of his usage in the spring, which made it seem like the coaching staff is more invested in continuing his development.

However, as far as the tackle position goes Wallace is likely only an answer on the right side. That leaves the Patriots without a backup left tackle. Lowe returns after starting last year and may be a better fit as a backup, but also doesn’t have swing-tackle ability.

If Wallace is going to play some at guard, the Patriots may prioritize a backup tackle or tackles who can play both left and right (they also may prioritize that in general). That opens the door for the rookies in Bryant and Conley, as well as Durant who played on the right side in the NFL then was an All-UFL left tackle last year.

Off-ball linebacker depth: Roster battle

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Locks: Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss

Inside track: Jack Gibbens

On the bubble: Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu, Cam Riley, Monty Rice

Spillane and Elliss both got paid this offseason, and will be on the team. Gibbens feels highly likely to make it as well having played for Mike Vrabel before, despite his smaller contract.

The question is will the Patriots keep another linebacker - and if so, who? Like at tight end, this could come down to stylistic fit. If the team wants more of a downhill thumper to complement their other East-West linebackers and play in obvious run situations, Tavai would be the fit. However if they want more of a true backup for Spillane and Elliss - somebody who could handle similar assignments - Mapu would make more sense after he spent more time at linebacker this spring as opposed to repping at safety in recent years.

This is also a position where we could see a more surprising outcome. Both Riley and Rice (who also played for Vrabel in Tennessee) flashed at moments in the spring, and if they can be more of a factor on special teams could enter the conversation.

Cornerback depth: Position & roster battle

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Locks: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones

Inside track: Alex Austin

On the bubble: Isaiah Bolden, Marcellas Dial

Outside looking in: Miles Battle, Kobee Minor, Brandon Crossley, D.J. James

Gonzalez and Davis will be the Patriots’ top boundary cornerbacks, with Jones in the slot. Austin has primarily been a boundary corner in the past but worked in the slot this spring as well, and could back up both spots.

One backup cornerback is not enough though - especially given the injury history of some of the other players on the depth chart. The Patriots should carry five and could even carry six cornerbacks to start the season. Versatility will be key to earning that final spot or spots, and special teams ability will be a significant factor as well.

That sets up well for both Bolden and Dial. Bolden has college experience as a kick returner and worked there in the spring, and Dial was a core coverage player last year as a rookie. The question is, is there room for both of them on the roster or are they battling for just one spot?

Safety depth: Position & roster battle

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Locks: Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Craig Woodson, Brenden Schooler

Inside track: Jaylinn Hawkins

On the bubble: Dell Pettus, Marcus Epps

Outside looking in: Josh Minkins, Jordan Polk

With Dugger and Peppers both coming off of seasons where they missed time due to injury (with Dugger still limited this spring), it would make sense if the Patriots want to keep a little more depth at safety. But how much?

Woodson, a fourth-round pick this year, will add depth. Hawkins played a significant role this spring, which made it look like the team plans to keep him on the roster as well. Then there’s the Wild Card of Schooler - he’s a primary special teamer, but will this coaching staff have a role for him on defense like last year’s did?

If the Patriots want another safety, Pettus and Epps are the top two contenders. Pettus was a pleasant surprise as a UDFA rookie last year, but he’ll need to win over a new coaching staff. Epps is the closest thing the Patriots have to a true free safety, but is coming off of a torn ACL last September and was limited in the spring.

Kicker: Position & roster battle

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Inside track: Andres Borregales

Outside looking in: John Parker Romo