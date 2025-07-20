LISTEN LIVE

Patriots add David Olajiga as International Pathway player

The New England Patriots have added defensive tackle David Olajiga as their International Pathway Program player

Alex Barth
Patriots helmets

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 25: A view of New England Patriots helmets on the bench before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots continue to get their roster set for the start of training camp next week. On Sunday morning the team filled its one open de facto roster spot.

By releasing UDFA Wilfried Pene last month, the Patriots had an open spot for a player in the NFL's International Pathway Program (IPP). They filled that by signing defensive tackle David Olajiga on Sunday morning. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the signing.

Olajiga qualifies for the IPP as a native of London, England. He played college football at Central Missouri before going undrafted in 2024.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Olajiga spent last year on the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad, as their IPP player. He was released back in early May.

As an IPP player, Olajiga doesn't count against the Patriots' roster total, which is full at 90 players. Come roster cuts, the team can keep him on the practice squad without him counting against the 16-player total. If he were to make the 53-man roster he'd lose his IPP status and continue to count against the roster total.

The Patriots have had success with the Pathway Program in the past. Perhaps the most notable example is fullback Jakob Johnson, who originally joined the team as an IPP player in 2019 and went on to start at fullback for two years in New England before moving on to the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
