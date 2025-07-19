LISTEN LIVE

Marcus Smart reportedly joining Celtics rival in free agency

As recently as last week, it was reported that a reunion could be in store for Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics. Instead, he’ll be doing what some might consider…

Alex Barth
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 04: Marcus Smart #36 of the Memphis Grizzlies waves to the crowd after a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 04, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 04: Marcus Smart #36 of the Memphis Grizzlies waves to the crowd after a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 04, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

As recently as last week, it was reported that a reunion could be in store for Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics. Instead, he'll be doing what some might consider the opposite.

On Saturday afternoon, Smart was officially bought out by the Washington Wizards - a move that had been expected. The next step was new, as Smart reportedly "intends to sign" with the Los Angeles Lakers according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Charania's report indicates Smart is getting a two-year, $11 million deal from the Lakers. The deal will be official once he clears waivers.

Smart, 31, was entering the final year of a four-year, $76 million contract extension he had signed with the Celtics back in August of 2021. He was set to make $21.3 million this upcoming season in a contract year.

Drafted by the Celtics sixth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, Smart spent his first nine NBA seasons in Boston. That included winning Defensive Player of the Year in the 2021-2022 season.

In June of 2023 Smart was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics. Then this past deadline he was traded again to the Washington Wizards.

Smart is not the first longtime Celtics guard to don the Purple and Gold in LA. Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley also spent the majority of their careers in Boston, only to play for the Lakers later on.

Boston CelticsNBA
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Damian Lillard
NBADamian Lillard makes his free agency decisionAlex Barth
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
NBAAl Horford reportedly almost signed with west team, still deciding on futureMatt Dolloff
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron's next move could see him leave the Lakers.
NBAGary Washburn on LeBron’s next move, Horford’s futureAdam 12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect