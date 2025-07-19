Marcus Smart reportedly joining Celtics rival in free agency

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 04: Marcus Smart #36 of the Memphis Grizzlies waves to the crowd after a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 04, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

As recently as last week, it was reported that a reunion could be in store for Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics. Instead, he'll be doing what some might consider the opposite.

On Saturday afternoon, Smart was officially bought out by the Washington Wizards - a move that had been expected. The next step was new, as Smart reportedly "intends to sign" with the Los Angeles Lakers according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Charania's report indicates Smart is getting a two-year, $11 million deal from the Lakers. The deal will be official once he clears waivers.

Smart, 31, was entering the final year of a four-year, $76 million contract extension he had signed with the Celtics back in August of 2021. He was set to make $21.3 million this upcoming season in a contract year.

Drafted by the Celtics sixth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, Smart spent his first nine NBA seasons in Boston. That included winning Defensive Player of the Year in the 2021-2022 season.

In June of 2023 Smart was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics. Then this past deadline he was traded again to the Washington Wizards.