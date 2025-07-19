7 Patriots placed on PUP/NFI lists ahead of training camp

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 24: A detail as a New England Patriots player holds a helmet before the game between the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With training camp starting this upcoming week, the New England Patriots got ahead of things with some roster management moves on Saturday evening. The team moved seven players onto the physically unable to perform (PUP) and non-football injury (NFI) lists ahead of the first practice according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins, tight end Austin Hooper, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe, and linebacker Jahlani Tavai were all placed on PUP. This list is for players working their way back from injuries suffered on the football field in either a game or practice. None come as a major surprise as Hollins, Lowe, and Hooper were limited throughout the spring while Tavai suffered an injury during the last week of OTAs.

The PUP list also includes a notable absence in wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs, who tore his ACL last October, was on the field and moving well in the spring but limited to just individual drills and walkthroughs, and didn't take part in team periods.

WATCH: Barth & Dolloff on the Patriots' offense ahead of training camp

A month and a half later it looks like he'll be able to continue to participate in practice to at least some extent. We'll get a better idea just how much progress he's made next week, but this is an encouraging sign for him being ready for Week 1.

Second-year wideout Ja'Lynn Polk also opens the summer on the active list after being limited all spring due to offseason shoulder surgery. Safety Kyle Dugger also isn't included, after he didn't practice at all in the spring.

Cornerback Carlton Davis and rookies wide receiver Jeremiah Webb and safety Josh Minkins were placed on NFI, which is for players dealing with injuries or illnesses suffered outside of team activities (that includes injuries suffered at the college level). It can also be used for players who did not pass their physical.