The Red Sox second half will be worth watching

The All-Star Game has come and gone. Let's see how the Red Sox second half looks to be shaping up--and manage our expectations accordingly.

The Sox came into the break hot, winners of ten straight, sitting pretty at eight games above .500 in a Wild Card slot. Alex Bregman is back, and his contributions both on and off the field will go a long way in guiding the Red Sox toward a postseason berth.

These are the facts, and these facts should make Boston buyers at the trade deadline. Indeed, the Sports Hub's Matt Dolloff reports that buzz is continuing to build around the Sox dealing for starting pitching, which is arguably their greatest area of need.

Red Sox second half expectations

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Sox have their work cut out for them. They'll face all three NL Division leaders: the Cubs, Phillies, and Dodgers. And that's the jumping-point of the latest piece by Tim Healey, Red Sox beat writer for the Boston Globe.